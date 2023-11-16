Studying in the Netherlands? Whether you're an undergraduate or a post-grad, find your next student home with our listings of expat-friendly student accommodation in the Netherlands:
Studentenwoningweb is an online property portal for students. They specialize in making it easier for domestic and international students find the right room. So, whether you’re studying in Groningen or Maastricht, you’ll find your new home with Studentenwoningweb.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets