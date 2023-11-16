Featured International School Leiden International School Leiden offers children aged 4–11 a global primary education based on the International Primary Curriculum. Located not far from the center of Leiden, opposite the Roomburg park, the campus has great facilities and a spacious playground. Get in touch with ISL to arrange a visit. Visit website

Featured Winford Bilingual Primary School Winford Bilingual Primary School is an international school in Amsterdam, Leiden, and Haarlem. They follow the Dutch, UK, and IPC curricula, and each class has a fully-qualified English and Dutch-speaking teacher. Give your child a high-quality education in two languages at Winford Bilingual Primary School. Visit website

Featured The British School of Amsterdam The British School of Amsterdam is an independent school in Amsterdam Zuid. They provide a well-rounded education for children aged 3 to 18 years embedded in the UK academic system. It's the first Dutch school to be accredited by the UK Government as a British School Overseas. Visit website

Featured The International School of Amsterdam The International School of Amsterdam is a leading IB World School. Located in a leafy, state-of-the-art complex in Amstelveen, the school offers International Baccalaureate programs for students aged 3 to 18. So, give your child the best start at the International School of Amsterdam. Visit website

Featured Amity International School Amsterdam Amity International School Amsterdam is an international school in Amstelveen. They offer a creative, internationally-minded education for children aged 3 to 18 years. If you’re looking for an IB World school in Amsterdam offering PYP, MYP, and DP, check out the academic offer at Amity International School. Visit website