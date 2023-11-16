Country Flag

Universities

Want to enroll in a higher education course in the Netherlands? Give yourself the best chance of success with our directory of expat-friendly universities in your new home:

Featured

IU International University

IU International University of Applied Sciences offers a range of bachelor, master, and MBA programs. No matter your professional background, you can study at your own pace from anywhere. Study 100% online, with full-time and part-time options available. Accredited internationally, you’ll find high-quality, accessible, global education at IU.
Visit website
Featured

Radboud University

Radboud University is a Dutch higher education institution. Located in the eastern city of Nijmegen, the university offers a range of expat-friendly, English-taught programs. With bachelor's and master's courses, find your next life move with Radboud University.
Visit website
Featured

United International Business Schools Amsterdam

The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their location in Amsterdam, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Universities

RNG International Educational Consultants

RNG International Educational Consultants is an education consultancy specializing in college admissions. Their family-run team can help with every step of the application process, for both US and international students. Make the application process easier with the experts at RNG.

Visit website

Maastricht School of Management

Maastricht School of Management is one of the oldest international business schools in the Netherlands. The school offers research driven and internationally accredited programs in management, including MBAs, Masters and other executive programs. For an international business education, consider Maastricht School of Management.

Visit website

Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam

Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam is one of the Netherlands leading higher education institutions. Named after the famous philosopher, the university offers a range of courses, including bachelor programs and international master programs. Take your education further with Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam.

Visit website

Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University is a leading higher education institution for business courses. Founded in 1946, it’s the only private university in the Netherlands and offers a range of courses on management, accountancy in Dutch and English. Take your career further with Nyenrode Business University.

Visit website

The Hague University of Applied Sciences

The Hague University of Applied Sciences is a leading higher education institution in The Hague. They offer a broad range of expat-friendly Bachelor and Masters programs, from business to health and nutrition. Get your future on track by enrolling at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.

Visit website

Webster University Leiden

Webster University Leiden is a higher education institution in Leiden. Part of the worldwide Webster University, Leiden’s campus is the only institute offering US-accredited degrees in The Netherlands. So, if you’re looking for courses in Cybersecurity, Fine Arts and more, check out Webster University Leiden.

Visit website

Rotterdam School of Management

Rotterdam School of Management is a higher education facility specializing in business and management. Part of the Erasmus University, the school has been providing an international and innovation curriculum for the brightest business minds. So, for a world-class education, enroll at the Rotterdam School of Management.

Visit website

Amsterdam Business School

Amsterdam Business School is the business department of the University of Amsterdam. Their international learning community of staff and students promotes excellence and leadership in all business areas. So, if you’re looking for a leading business education, enroll at the Amsterdam Business School.

Visit website

Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences

Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution based in Rotterdam. The university offers a range of educational programs, from business and engineering, to healthcare and media. So, whatever you want from life, get there with Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences.

Visit website

Saxion University of Applied Sciences

Saxion University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution with three locations in the Netherlands. They offer bachelors, masters and other programs in a range of disciplines, from hospitality to gaming. So, take your career further with Saxion University of Applied Sciences.

Visit website

​Hanze University of Applied Sciences

Hanze University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution based in Groningen. They offer international bachelor and masters programs in a wide range of disciplines, from languages to engineering. If you’re looking for the next step on your life journey, check out Hanze University.

Visit website

TIAS Business School

TIAS Business School is one of the Netherlands’ leading business schools. Based in several locations across the country, the school offers a range of higher education programs. This includes international MBAs, Masters, and more. For a world-class education, check out the offer at TIAS Business School.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing