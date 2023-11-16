Want to enroll in a higher education course in the Netherlands? Give yourself the best chance of success with our directory of expat-friendly universities in your new home:
The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their location in Amsterdam, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
RNG International Educational Consultants is an education consultancy specializing in college admissions. Their family-run team can help with every step of the application process, for both US and international students. Make the application process easier with the experts at RNG.
Maastricht School of Management is one of the oldest international business schools in the Netherlands. The school offers research driven and internationally accredited programs in management, including MBAs, Masters and other executive programs. For an international business education, consider Maastricht School of Management.
Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam is one of the Netherlands leading higher education institutions. Named after the famous philosopher, the university offers a range of courses, including bachelor programs and international master programs. Take your education further with Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam.
Nyenrode Business University is a leading higher education institution for business courses. Founded in 1946, it’s the only private university in the Netherlands and offers a range of courses on management, accountancy in Dutch and English. Take your career further with Nyenrode Business University.
The Hague University of Applied Sciences is a leading higher education institution in The Hague. They offer a broad range of expat-friendly Bachelor and Masters programs, from business to health and nutrition. Get your future on track by enrolling at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.
Webster University Leiden is a higher education institution in Leiden. Part of the worldwide Webster University, Leiden’s campus is the only institute offering US-accredited degrees in The Netherlands. So, if you’re looking for courses in Cybersecurity, Fine Arts and more, check out Webster University Leiden.
Rotterdam School of Management is a higher education facility specializing in business and management. Part of the Erasmus University, the school has been providing an international and innovation curriculum for the brightest business minds. So, for a world-class education, enroll at the Rotterdam School of Management.
Amsterdam Business School is the business department of the University of Amsterdam. Their international learning community of staff and students promotes excellence and leadership in all business areas. So, if you’re looking for a leading business education, enroll at the Amsterdam Business School.
Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution based in Rotterdam. The university offers a range of educational programs, from business and engineering, to healthcare and media. So, whatever you want from life, get there with Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences.
Saxion University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution with three locations in the Netherlands. They offer bachelors, masters and other programs in a range of disciplines, from hospitality to gaming. So, take your career further with Saxion University of Applied Sciences.
Hanze University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution based in Groningen. They offer international bachelor and masters programs in a wide range of disciplines, from languages to engineering. If you’re looking for the next step on your life journey, check out Hanze University.
TIAS Business School is one of the Netherlands’ leading business schools. Based in several locations across the country, the school offers a range of higher education programs. This includes international MBAs, Masters, and more. For a world-class education, check out the offer at TIAS Business School.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets