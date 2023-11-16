Country Flag

Groceries and Food Delivery

Hungry to try some local flavors in your new home? From recipe box deliveries to supermarkets and grocery stores, get to grips with mealtimes with our listings of groceries and food delivery in the Netherlands:

Featured

Flink

Flink is an online grocery store offering speedy delivery. They offer a range of everyday products including fresh organic fruit and vegetables, all kinds of food products, toiletries, and stationery. Get your groceries delivered within minutes with Flink.
Visit website
Featured

Groentebroer

Groentebroer is an online grocery store in the Netherlands. Specializing in fresh fruit and vegetables, their online store stocks a wide array of produce that can be delivered straight to your door. With flexible delivery options, see how the Groentebroer could be supplying your fresh produce.
Visit website
Featured

Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in the Netherlands. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
Visit website
Featured

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in the Netherlands. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh.
Visit website
Featured

Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is a meal-kit provider operating in the Netherlands. With their innovative recipe boxes, you'll have fresh local ingredients delivered to your front door. For an inventive twist on home cooking, sign up for Marley Spoon and get ready to cook up some creativity in the kitchen.
Visit website
Featured

British Corner Shop

British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Groceries and Food Delivery

Green Chef

Green Chef is a meal kit service offering a range of healthy, easy-to-prepare dishes. Their menus include vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, flexitarian, low-carb, and keto options, so there’s a meal plan for every diet. Design a weekly recipe box and take the stress out of cooking with Green Chef.

Visit website

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a website and app offering take-out and grocery deliveries. Simply use your location to find out what you can get delivered. Download the app to track your delivery right to your door, and get notified when it’s on its way. Get Deliveroo to order meals and groceries easily.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing