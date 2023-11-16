Ready to take to the waves? Make your journey easier with these expat-friendly ferry and cruise services in the Netherlands:
P&O Ferries is an established ferry operator serving the UK. Frequent daily services run on five routes, connecting the UK with Ireland, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. So, if you’re planning on relocating abroad, P&O Ferries can help make the journey to your new home seamless.
Blue Boat Company provide environmentally-friendly cruises in and around Amsterdam. They offer a range of boat trips, including day and nighttime cruises and specialist children’s cruises. If you’re moving to Amsterdam, discover your new home from the water with Blue Boat Company.
DFDS is a ferry operator running services across Northern Europe. They run passenger and freight ferry services as well as mini-cruises for millions of travelers every year. So, if you’re taking to the seas to move to your new home, DFDS can get you there.
Stena Line is a ferry company operating in Northern Europe. They run a schedule of ferry services connecting Hoek van Holland in the Netherlands to Harwich in the UK. So, make your move to your new home on the waves with Stena Line.
