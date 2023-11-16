Country Flag

Are you moving to the Netherlands? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:

Click&Boat

Click&Boat is a yacht and boat charter. Whether you want to float leisurely down Amsterdam's canals or vacation in a houseboat, they've got the boat for you. Their easy booking platform lets you choose based on your group, price, and the type of vessel you want to hire. Explore the Netherlands' waterways in style with Click&Boat.
Degas International Dance Academy

Degas International Dance Academy is a dance school in Delft. The school offers pre-professional training from the ground up ages 5-18. Classes are taught in English and include Ballet, Contemporary/Modern, and many more. Sign up today and dance towards your dreams with Degas Academy.
Megan Alter Photography

Would you like to take better photos? Megan Alter Photography offers hands-on training that not only teaches you techniques but how to put them into practice to get the results you want. Visit Megan Alter Photography online to try out a workshop and take your photography to the next level.

The Thistle Club

The Thistle Club is a Scottish Dancing club based in Eindhoven. They organize a social dancing evening every Wednesday for all dancers to enjoy. In addition, they offer instruction at both beginners and advanced levels. Don your kilt and dancing shoes and get moving at the Thistle Club.

Dansschool Kluver

Dansschool Kluver has two dance studios and a unique teaching style which gets you up and dancing as quickly as possible. They teach both ballroom and Latin styles. This enthusiastic school offers various activities and shorter workshops. Get on your feet and in the groove with Dansschool Kluver.

Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden

Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden is located in the center of Amsterdam, near Leidseplein. As well as classical ballet lessons for all ages, they offer pilates, ballet workouts and modern dance lessons. Contact Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden to try a workout or continue your ballet journey.

Amsterdamse balletschool

Amsterdamse balletschool teaches both classic ballet and jazz style. Most students are adults – all levels are welcome and you don’t need any prior experience with dance or ballet, just enthusiasm! Sign up with Amsterdamse balletschool to train at the barre in a professional environment.

STET – The English Theatre

STET is an international theater programming and educational organization based in The Hague. The theater group produces performances alongside its educational work in local schools and colleges. They also host festivals and other events throughout the year.

St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands

The St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands is a society that promotes and celebrates Scottish culture and dancing. Based in The Hague, the group hosts weekly dance classes in the city, as well as popular events throughout the year. This includes the ever-popular Burns’ Night Ceilidh in January.

IDEA

The International Drama Group for English-Speaking Associates (IDEA) is a theater group based in Dordrecht. The group performs English-speaking productions, including a popular annual pantomime at Christmas. If you’re a budding actor, consider joining IDEA.

InPlayers

InPlayers is an international theater group based in Amsterdam. The group is the city’s oldest English language theater group and boasts members from around the world. Whether you want to join in or simply check out the next performance, find out more with InPlayers.

easylaughs

easylaughs is an English-speaking improv comedy group based in Amsterdam. Alongside their popular performances, they also offer improv and stand-up classes and workshops. If you’re looking for a new hobby or looking to improve your skillset, check out easylaughs.

The Anglo-American Theatre Group

The Anglo-American Theatre Group is an expat amateur theatre group based in The Hague (Den Haag). Membership is open to all ages and abilities, with performances of popular plays and shows. The Anglo-American Theatre Group also hosts social events for members.

Giga-Bikes

Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.

Noordermarkt

Noordermarkt is one of the most popular outdoor markets in Amsterdam. Located below the Noorderkerk in the city’s Jordaan neighborhood, the market takes place every Saturday and Monday. So, whether you’re looking for antiques, books, food or more, get down to Noordermarkt.

