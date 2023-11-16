Are you moving to the Netherlands? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Would you like to take better photos? Megan Alter Photography offers hands-on training that not only teaches you techniques but how to put them into practice to get the results you want. Visit Megan Alter Photography online to try out a workshop and take your photography to the next level.
The Thistle Club is a Scottish Dancing club based in Eindhoven. They organize a social dancing evening every Wednesday for all dancers to enjoy. In addition, they offer instruction at both beginners and advanced levels. Don your kilt and dancing shoes and get moving at the Thistle Club.
Dansschool Kluver has two dance studios and a unique teaching style which gets you up and dancing as quickly as possible. They teach both ballroom and Latin styles. This enthusiastic school offers various activities and shorter workshops. Get on your feet and in the groove with Dansschool Kluver.
Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden is located in the center of Amsterdam, near Leidseplein. As well as classical ballet lessons for all ages, they offer pilates, ballet workouts and modern dance lessons. Contact Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden to try a workout or continue your ballet journey.
Amsterdamse balletschool teaches both classic ballet and jazz style. Most students are adults – all levels are welcome and you don’t need any prior experience with dance or ballet, just enthusiasm! Sign up with Amsterdamse balletschool to train at the barre in a professional environment.
STET is an international theater programming and educational organization based in The Hague. The theater group produces performances alongside its educational work in local schools and colleges. They also host festivals and other events throughout the year.
The St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands is a society that promotes and celebrates Scottish culture and dancing. Based in The Hague, the group hosts weekly dance classes in the city, as well as popular events throughout the year. This includes the ever-popular Burns’ Night Ceilidh in January.
The International Drama Group for English-Speaking Associates (IDEA) is a theater group based in Dordrecht. The group performs English-speaking productions, including a popular annual pantomime at Christmas. If you’re a budding actor, consider joining IDEA.
InPlayers is an international theater group based in Amsterdam. The group is the city’s oldest English language theater group and boasts members from around the world. Whether you want to join in or simply check out the next performance, find out more with InPlayers.
easylaughs is an English-speaking improv comedy group based in Amsterdam. Alongside their popular performances, they also offer improv and stand-up classes and workshops. If you’re looking for a new hobby or looking to improve your skillset, check out easylaughs.
The Anglo-American Theatre Group is an expat amateur theatre group based in The Hague (Den Haag). Membership is open to all ages and abilities, with performances of popular plays and shows. The Anglo-American Theatre Group also hosts social events for members.
Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.
Noordermarkt is one of the most popular outdoor markets in Amsterdam. Located below the Noorderkerk in the city’s Jordaan neighborhood, the market takes place every Saturday and Monday. So, whether you’re looking for antiques, books, food or more, get down to Noordermarkt.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets