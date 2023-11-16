Moved abroad and ready to shop til you drop? Whether you need everyday essentials or occasional luxuries, here’s our listing of expat-friendly shops in the Netherlands:
De Bijenkorf is a department store operating in the Netherlands. Available online and in-store at seven locations throughout the country, the stores stock a range of clothes, accessories, and homeware goods. Take your shopping experience to the next level with De Bijenkorf.
Refurbished.nl is a secondhand mobile phone and personal electronics stockist operating in the Netherlands. You’ll find a whole host of refurbished smartphones, tablets, and laptops to choose from, including the latest Apple and Samsung models. Shop greener and save money with Refurbished.nl.
Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.
Albert Cuyp Market is an outdoor market located in Amsterdam’s popular De Pijp neighborhood. Since 1905, the market has been attracting Amsterdammers of all walks of life with its eclectic stalls. You’ll find antiques, food, bikes and more six days a week at Albert Cuyp Market.
Noordermarkt is one of the most popular outdoor markets in Amsterdam. Located below the Noorderkerk in the city’s Jordaan neighborhood, the market takes place every Saturday and Monday. So, whether you’re looking for antiques, books, food or more, get down to Noordermarkt.
De Hallen is a cultural center located in Amsterdam’s Oude West neighborhood. The center has a cinema, food hall, fashion outlets and other cultural offerings, and is popular with locals and expats alike. So, for a memorable night out, check De Hallen’s listing and see what’s on today.
The English Cake Lady is a professional baker based in Amsterdam. Lucie Kenny bakes a range of bespoke, custom-made cakes for every occasion. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday cake, wedding cake, or something a little different, The English Cake Lady can help.
