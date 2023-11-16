Missing the taste of home? Check out directory listings for expat-friendly international grocery stores in the Netherlands selling products from around the world:
British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Tjin’s Toko is an international grocery store in Amsterdam. Tjin’s offers a range of foodstuffs from around the world, both online and at their store in Amsterdam’s De Pijp neighborhood. From China and Japan to Mexico and the US, you’ll find what you need at Tjin’s.
Eichholtz Delicatessen is an international grocery store in the center of Amsterdam. Located on the bustling Leidsestraat, the store has over 125 years of experience of bringing foods from around the world to Amsterdammers. From east to west, you’ll find it at Eichholtz Delicatessen.
A Taste of Home is an international grocery store in central Haarlem. The store stocks a wide range of foreign foods from the US, the UK, and beyond. With seasonal products and frozen foods, you’ll find what you’re looking for at A Taste of Home.
Kellys Expat Shopping is an online marketplace for global food products operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of UK and US foods, alongside a growing range from other cultural cuisines. So, whether you’re craving Irn Bru or Pop Tarts, Kellys has you covered.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets