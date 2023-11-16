Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in the Netherlands:
ABF International Sports Club is a non-profit organization based in The Hague. They offer sports programs to people of all ages and nationalities and even organizes sports-themed childrens’ parties. They focus on family-oriented recreational sports, especially baseball and soccer.
Home in Leiden is an online community for international families living in and around the Dutch city of Leiden. The site provides a range of information for new arrivals in Leiden, with the latest news and events as well as links to in-person meet-up groups and much more.
The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.
Delft MaMa is a maternity and motherhood assistance organization based in the Dutch city of Delft. They offer new and prospective parents information, activities, and connections within the city. If you’re expecting in Delft, see how Delft MaMa can help you feel at ease.
The Anglo-American Theatre Group is an expat amateur theatre group based in The Hague (Den Haag). Membership is open to all ages and abilities, with performances of popular plays and shows. The Anglo-American Theatre Group also hosts social events for members.
Blue Boat Company provide environmentally-friendly cruises in and around Amsterdam. They offer a range of boat trips, including day and nighttime cruises and specialist children’s cruises. If you’re moving to Amsterdam, discover your new home from the water with Blue Boat Company.
Albert Cuyp Market is an outdoor market located in Amsterdam’s popular De Pijp neighborhood. Since 1905, the market has been attracting Amsterdammers of all walks of life with its eclectic stalls. You’ll find antiques, food, bikes and more six days a week at Albert Cuyp Market.
Noordermarkt is one of the most popular outdoor markets in Amsterdam. Located below the Noorderkerk in the city’s Jordaan neighborhood, the market takes place every Saturday and Monday. So, whether you’re looking for antiques, books, food or more, get down to Noordermarkt.
ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo is the oldest zoo in the Netherlands. Located in the center of Amsterdam, the zoo has a range of animals from around the world, as well as an aquarium and planetarium. For a great day out in Amsterdam, take the family to ARTIS.
The Tropenmuseum is a culture and anthropology museum located in central Amsterdam. The museum has a range of permanent and temporary exhibitions that tell the story of people and places from around the world. There is also the Tropenmuseum Junior specially curated for children.
The Eye Filmmuseum is a museum celebrating the best of local and international cinema. Located on the banks of the IJ in central Amsterdam, the museum has a variety of exhibitions, screenings and tours. So, for a great day out for the whole family, visit Eye Filmmuseum.
Lucky Beat is a recreational children’s music club based in Amsterdam. They run a range of musical development classes for children and teenagers, as well as birthday parties and private classes. To get your children down with the beat, sign them up for a class with Lucky Beat.
Little Star Fitness provides fun and innovative exercise programs for children between the ages of 2-12 years old. They help improve motor skills, co-ordination, and rhythm; while building children’s self-confidence in a fun and non-competitive environment. Get your little ones active with Little Star Fitness.
Swim4Survival is a swimming school based in Amsterdam. They provide expat-friendly native-English swimming tuition for children of all ages, including ABC diploma classes. So, get your children prepared for life in the Netherlands by ensuring they have swimming training.
Violet Art is a photography studio based in The Netherlands. The studio is run by Violetta Turan, a professional photographer specializing in maternity photography. She also offers children and family portraits and photography. So, get the right shots of your family with Violet Art.
NEMO Science Museum is a science discovery center located in central Amsterdam. The museum has five floors packed with high-tech exhibitions, experiments and demonstrations for visitors of all ages. So, for a great day out for the whole family, head to NEMO Science Museum.
