Finding the right medical care for you and your family when moving abroad can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly doctors in the Netherlands:
Doctena is an online primary healthcare platform operating across Europe. The service connects patients with medical professionals, providing online booking, video consultations, and more. Get healthcare that fits around your life with Doctena.
General Practitioner Keizergracht Amsterdam is a doctors practice based in Amsterdam. With six locations across the city, they provide a range of expat-friendly medical care. Get the right medical attention for you and your family by signing up to General Practitioner Keizergracht Amsterdam.
Inter-Active Therapy is a therapist based in the North Holland province. Therapy is provided by a fully-certified expat psychologist and offers sessions based around physical activity: running and walking in parkland. So, for a fresh, invigorating approach to expat therapy, get in touch with Inter-Active.
Monique Molendijk is a therapist based in The Hague. She offers counseling, coaching and psychological help for expats living in the Netherlands in both English and German. So, if you’re living with mental health issues in your new home, see how Monique Molendijk can help.
The International Health Centre The Hague is a bilingual medical center located in The Hague. They provide a range of health services for expats living in the city, including emergency out-of-hours medical care. For all your medical needs, register with the International Health Centre The Hague.
