Online shopping can be difficult in Dutch. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:

Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in the Netherlands. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
HEMA

HEMA is a Dutch variety store with branches internationally. HEMA offers a wide range of goods, from cookware and kids' clothing to dried groceries and fresh snacks at their cafeterias. Whatever you need for your home, you'll find it at HEMA.
Groupon

Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in the Netherlands. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon.
US Delivered

US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.

De Bijenkorf

De Bijenkorf is a department store operating in the Netherlands. Available online and in-store at seven locations throughout the country, the stores stock a range of clothes, accessories, and homeware goods. Take your shopping experience to the next level with De Bijenkorf.

Refurbished.nl

Refurbished.nl is a secondhand mobile phone and personal electronics stockist operating in the Netherlands. You’ll find a whole host of refurbished smartphones, tablets, and laptops to choose from, including the latest Apple and Samsung models. Shop greener and save money with Refurbished.nl.

Giga-Bikes

Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.

The English Cake Lady

The English Cake Lady is a professional baker based in Amsterdam. Lucie Kenny bakes a range of bespoke, custom-made cakes for every occasion. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday cake, wedding cake, or something a little different, The English Cake Lady can help.

