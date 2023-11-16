Online shopping can be difficult in Dutch. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.
De Bijenkorf is a department store operating in the Netherlands. Available online and in-store at seven locations throughout the country, the stores stock a range of clothes, accessories, and homeware goods. Take your shopping experience to the next level with De Bijenkorf.
Refurbished.nl is a secondhand mobile phone and personal electronics stockist operating in the Netherlands. You’ll find a whole host of refurbished smartphones, tablets, and laptops to choose from, including the latest Apple and Samsung models. Shop greener and save money with Refurbished.nl.
Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.
The English Cake Lady is a professional baker based in Amsterdam. Lucie Kenny bakes a range of bespoke, custom-made cakes for every occasion. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday cake, wedding cake, or something a little different, The English Cake Lady can help.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets