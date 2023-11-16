Looking for some spiritual guidance in the Netherlands? Find your nearest expat-friendly church, mosque, or temple with our directory listings:
The Obrechtkerk, Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, is a Catholic church in Amsterdam Oud-Zuid. It hosts a vibrant global community at its weekly international family mass in English on Saturdays. Parishioners are encouraged to stay for tea and coffee after the international service.
Trinity International Church is a globally-minded place of worship in The Hague. The church hosts a number of English-speaking services and sessions throughout the week, including a popular Sunday service and women’s bible group. Find out more on their website.
The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.
Crossroads (Xrds) Church is an international place of worship based in Amstelveen, near Amsterdam. The church offers a welcoming space for expats from near and far, as well as English-speaking services for their youthful congregation. Church services happen Sunday mornings.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is an international church with over 30,000 congregations in over 160 countries and territories. Each local group seeks to serve, teach, inspire, and mentor through the teachings of Jesus and His gospel. Find your nearest local group today.
Christ Church Heiloo is a church in North Holland. Welcoming the expat communities of Alkmaar and surroundings, the church’s Sunday services are Anglican, evangelical, and family friendly. If you’re looking for English-speaking services near Alkmaar, consider Christ Church Heiloo.
Christ Church Amsterdam is an English-speaking church in the Dutch capital. Located in the heart of Amsterdam for over 400 years, the church provides a welcoming home for those of all nations. Christ Church Amsterdam is a chaplaincy of the Church of England in Europe.
