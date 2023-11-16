Are you looking for your new home in the Netherlands? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:
Koops Expat Services is a rental agency specializing in housing expats. Their team of property experts provide services tailored to the individual, ensuring you find the right home for your needs. So, if you’re relocating to the Netherlands, find your new home with Koops Expat Services.
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.
Stoit Groep is a real estate agency operating in the south of the Netherlands. Their team of property experts can find the right home for you, whether a luxury city-centre studio or a family home. So, let Stoit Groep make your move to the Netherlands easier.
Holland Home Management are property experts based in Amsterdam. Their expat-friendly service helps with every step of the journey to finding your new home in Amsterdam. So, whatever you’re looking for, Holland Home Management will help you find from home from home.
Mie-Lan Kok Estate Agency is a realtor operating across the Netherlands. Based in Amsterdam, they provide an expat-friendly service, helping create a simple process for internationals buying and selling. Mie-Lan Kok’s expert team provide services in Dutch, Chinese, and English.
Amsterdam House Hunting is a full-service real estate specialist based in Amsterdam. With over 20 years experience, their team of professionals provide objective, knowledgable guidance in navigating the city’s property market. So, if you’re looking for an expat-friendly realtor, contact Amsterdam House Hunting.
STARK Real Estate is an estate agent and relocation service based in the Hague. Their professional team specialize in using state-of-the-art techniques to market, sell, buy and rent properties. The team at STARK ensure they build long-term client relationships.
De Vries Robbé Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in The Hague and the surrounding areas. Their experienced team have been helping expats find the house of their dreams for over 30 years. Find your next home with the team at De Vries Robbé Makelaardij.
The Real Estate Company is a full-service real estate and relocation service operating in The Hague. They specialize in moving expats to the city. So, whether you’re looking to buy a family home or rent a short-term apartment, The Real Estate Company can help.
Lutz Real Estate is a real estate agency based in The Hague. Their expat-friendly service specializes in letting unfurnished and fully-furnished properties to international workers in The Hague area. They also provide a full relocation service, and help companies looking to house their expat workers.
Amsterdam Housing is a real estate agency operating in and around the North Holland province. They specialize in helping expats get to grips with the Amsterdam property market, including utilities connections and public transit information. So, make your move easier with Amsterdam Housing.
Amsterdam Beautiful is a rental agency based in Amsterdam. Their eco-friendly team offer a range of unique and exclusive homes in the city’s most popular, expat-friendly neighborhoods. For a home with a heart, contact the team at Amsterdam Beautiful today.
ADD Makelaardij is a real estate agency operating in the Greater Amsterdam area. Their unique insight into the Amsterdam housing market will ensure you find the right home for you. So, whatever your housing needs, ADD Makelaardij can help you find your dream home.
Hotel2Stay is an extended-stay hotel located in the Sloterdijk neighborhood of Amsterdam. The hotel blends the intimate comfort of private apartments with the luxury and service of a high-end hotel. Get to grips with your new home with a stay at Hotel2Stay.
Parker & Williams is an established real estate agency based in Amsterdam. With 20 years experience in the expat market, they are well-placed to provide support and guidance for international house hunters. So, get to grips with the Amsterdam housing market with the professionals at Parker & Williams.
Burgemeester Vastgoed is a real estate agency operating in and around Amsterdam. They have over 20 years experience in helping expats buy and rent in the Dutch capital. Burgemeester Vastgoed offer advice and guidance in English and Dutch, helping you find your next dream home.
SEM Makelaars is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. They offer a dedicated service for expats relocating to the city, including support for buying, selling and negotiating. So, for high-quality advice tailored to the expat market, get in touch with SEM Makelaars.
Broersma Woningmakelaardij is a real estate agency operating in and around Amsterdam. They specialize in both rental and sales, providing expert advice and guidance for expats moving to the city. If you’re looking for a new home in Amsterdam, see if Broersma can help.
JA! Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in the Amsterdam area. Their experts provide advice, valuations, and support for every stage of your property journey. So, whether you’re buying or selling, JA! Makelaardij can help you get the best deal for you and your family.
Renthouse.nl is a rental and purchasing agency based in Amsterdam. Since 1968, it’s been helping expats and international arrivals find a home in their new city. So, if you’re an international worker, let Renthouse.nl find your new dream home.
SOS Makelaars is an estate agency based in Amsterdam. They have over 25 years experience in helping expats navigate the Dutch property market to buy and sell properties. So, make finding your new home that little bit easier with the expert team at SOS Makelaars.
Peter Bruin Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. They have over 40 years of experience in helping international workers find properties in the city. With a range of high-end properties for sale and rent, you’ll find your new home with Peter Bruin Makelaardij.
JLG is a real estate agency operating in and around the Amsterdam area. Based in the De Pijp neighborhood, their expat-friendly service helps internationals living in the Netherlands rent, sell, or buy property. Find your new dream home with JLG Real Estate.
Eefje Voogd Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. Their expat-friendly team have a portfolio of properties for sale and rent in and around the city. So, if you’re looking for your new home in Amsterdam, contact the professionals at Eefje Voogd Makelaardij.
Von Poll Real Estate is an estate agency based in Amsterdam. Their team are property experts, ensuring clients the best chance to move into their dream home. Whether you’re moving to De Pijp or Diemen, talk to the team at Von Poll Real Estate.
Ramón Mossel Real Estate is a realtor based in Amsterdam. Their team of property experts helps expats moving to the city to find the home of their dreams. So, whether you’re looking for an apartment, a house, or maybe even a houseboat, Ramón Mossel can help.
Smit & Heinen is an estate agency and brokers offering a dedicated expat-friendly service. Their team help internationals buy and sell properties in Amsterdam. Wherever you are on the property ladder, you’ll make it to the next rung with the experts at Smit & Heinen.
Mooijekind Vleut is a real estate agency based in the North Randstad region of the Netherlands. Alongside helping expats find properties across the region, they also provide mediation and mortgage services. With over 40 years experience, you’ll find the right support for you with Mooijekind Vleut.
Estate Agency Carla van den Brink is an estate agency operating in the Amsterdam area. Since 1979, they have been finding dream homes for Amsterdammers and new Amsterdammers. Whether you’re looking for a city center studio or a suburban family home, their team can help find it.
Ellen Mouthaan Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in the ‘t Gooi region of the Netherlands. Their team of expert brokers specialize in finding expats new homes, offering market guidance and property advice. If you’re moving to ‘t Gooi, do it with Ellen Mouthaan.
DSTRCT is a bespoke real estate agency operating in Amsterdam. They specialize in unique properties to buy and rent across the historic center of the city. Find your dream Amsterdam home by checking out the range of properties listed on DSTRCT.
De Key is an online property portal for buying and renting in the Netherlands. They specialize in easy-to-use property search for expats, as well as accommodation for international students. So, whatever your life stage, De Key has the right housing options for you.
Funda is an online property portal operating in the Netherlands. Since 2001, it’s been the first port of call for those looking for properties to sell and rent, with over 43 million page views every month. So, whatever you’re looking for, make sure you check out Funda first.
Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.
International Real Estate Focus is an international real estate agency. Their easy-to-use online platform connects house hunters with thousands of properties around the world. Whether you’re moving to Mumbai or Mexico City, International Real Estate Focus has the right range of properties for you.
