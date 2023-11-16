Browse our directory of construction companies in the Netherlands to find the handyman, plumber, electrician or more to help you renovate, fix or improve your house or apartment.
Stox Kitchens & Flooring is an expat-friendly supplier of quality home furnishings. Their team of expert advisors will help you chose the right flooring, kitchen, or window blinds for your home. So, whatever your budget Stox can help make your dream home become a reality.
W. van Sonsbeek, Loodgieters & Installateurs is a father-and-son team providing high-quality plumbing and installation services in Nijmegen. They work on projects from fixing leaks to installing heating and renovating bathrooms. Visit their website to discover an array of plumbing possibilities.
Loodgietersbedrijf Clerx BV takes care of all manner of installations, repairs, and maintenance in Breda. Along with plumbing, they also renovate bathrooms and install central heating. With their construction team, they’re well-placed to help with home improvements. Get in touch to find out more.
Loodgieter Groningen is a plumbing company based in Groningen. They pride themselves on their speed of service – aiming to solve 80% of problems on the same day. They are available any time for emergency situations. Get in contact to find out how they could help you with your plumbing.
ABC Loodgieters is one of the most highly rated plumbers in the Almere area. They offer all kinds of plumbing work and charge a flat rate. In addition, they can even assist with your bathroom design. Get in contact with ABC Loodgieters for help with all things bathroom and kitchen.
Kees van Dooren has been a household name in Tilburg for 40 years. They offer all manner of plumbing assembly and maintenance services for homes and offices. This team of nine professionals also offer advice on sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions. Get in touch to find out more.
Loodgieter Eindhoven enjoy a stirling reputation in Eindhoven. They assist with blockages, leaks, and central heating boilers – all for a reasonable fee. Their website includes a helpful blog with information and advice on identifying and solving minor problems. Visit them online for advice.
Loodgieters & Verwarmingsbedrijf Koelman, founded over 50 years ago, has a great reputation in Utrecht. They offer plumbing services and also install and repair heating, central heating, and roofing. As well as homes, they also work for public and commercial contractors. Get in touch for a quote.
Loodgietersbedrijf L. Baas is a plumber in The Hague. For over 10 years, they have been offering plumbing services under the guidance of Leo Baas. He is available 24/7 for emergency jobs, and his company also installs central heating, boilers, and solar panels. Contact Leo Baas for a quote.
Loodgieter Rotterdam specializes in repairing and replacing defective central heating boilers, unclogging, and remedying leaks. Their team of highly skilled plumbers are on hand 24/7 to offer advice and carry out repairs and maintenance. Visit their website to find out about their services.
De Ontstoppingskoning is a network of plumbers working in Amsterdam. All of their professionals speak fluent English, so they’re handy if you’re still learning Dutch. They’re available at any time and provide a range of plumbing services. Contact De Ontstoppingskoning to fix your plumbing problems.
SZIdesign is an interior design agency based in Amsterdam. Their experts can help craft the right atmosphere for your office or home. The work with graphic designers and lighting consultants. So, whatever your design needs, the professionals at SZIdesign will find the concept for you.
Alexandria Garantie Aannemers is a full service construction and maintenance company. Since 1920, their team have been providing a range of housing services in the Netherlands. So, whether you need help restoring, renovating, maintaining or painting your home, Alexandria Garantie Aannemers can help.
