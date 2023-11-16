Want to transform your new house into your dream home? Stamp your identity on the place with these expat-friendly home decorators in the Netherlands:
Stox Kitchens & Flooring is an expat-friendly supplier of quality home furnishings. Their team of expert advisors will help you chose the right flooring, kitchen, or window blinds for your home. So, whatever your budget Stox can help make your dream home become a reality.
Le Handyman is a home improvement service. They have a network of expat-friendly DIY specialists who can help turn your house into a real home. So, if you’ve got furniture to build or a wall to paint, call Le Handyman to see if they can help you out.
SZIdesign is an interior design agency based in Amsterdam. Their experts can help craft the right atmosphere for your office or home. The work with graphic designers and lighting consultants. So, whatever your design needs, the professionals at SZIdesign will find the concept for you.
Inside Creations is an interior designer based in the North Holland province. Led by psychologist Justyna Remijn, they understand the importance of creating a home that supports well-being, especially as an expat. So, make your new house a comforting home with Inside Creations.
In-Lease is a furniture rental service operating across Europe. They provide flexible household furniture rentals to meet your unique needs. So, whether you need short-term budget solutions or long-term luxury rentals, In-Lease has the right furniture to make your new house a home.
