If you’re looking for a secondary school in the Netherlands for your expat kids, search our directory to find a list of schools where your children will learn, grow and be challenged.
Supreme College Nederland is an international school in Castricum. It offers a wide-ranging education for students from 14 to 18 years, including the IB Middle Years program. Supreme College offers more affordable tuition than other international schools, so give your child a global education without breaking the bank.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
The Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam is a co-educational, university preparatory day school in Rotterdam. The school provides a global education for children of all ages in a safe, nurturing environment. The Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.
The Amsterdam International Community School is a Dutch international primary and secondary IB world school. From their location in Amsterdam Zuid, they offer a globally-focused education in English. So, give your children the best start in life with Amsterdam International Community School.
The European School Bergen is an independent school in Bergen, near Alkmaar. They follow the European Schools curriculum which leads to the European Baccalaureate, a popular qualification for university entry. The European School Bergen has a nursery, primary and secondary school.
The International School Almere is an international high school located in Almere. Since 2002, they have provided a broad education as part of their status as an official IB World School. For IB Middle Years and the IB Diploma Program for your children, consider International School Almere.
The Japanese School of Amsterdam is an international school for Japanese students. Since 1997. the school has been providing an education embedded in the Japanese academic system. The Japanese School of Amsterdam is conveniently located in the Overtoomse Veld neighborhood of the city.
Lycée Français Vincent van Gogh is an international school with locations in The Hague and Amsterdam. They offer a fully French curriculum, following the official programs of the French academic system. So, for a French education for your children, consider Lycée Français Vincent van Gogh. Website in French only.
FSG Academy is an international school specializing in sports-focused education. Based in Apeldoorn, they provide state-of-the-art sports facilities for young athletes alongside an international and Dutch curriculum. For a high-quality full-time sports program for your children, check out FSG Academy.
Rivers International School is an independent day school located in the city of Arnhem. It teaches children aged 2 to 19, including IB Middle Years and Diploma Programs. Rivers International School specializes in support international students and their families as they settle into their new home.
The International School of Breda is an international school for students aged 3-18 years. Located in the southern city of Breda, early education follows the UK education system. From the age of 11, students follow both the Middle Years and Diploma programs of the International Baccalaureate.
AFNORTH International School is a leading international school in South Limburg. Established in 1967, the school has been offering both English-speaking and German-speaking education for the international community. So, if you’re relocating to South Limburg, consider AFNORTH for your child’s education needs.
The International School Delft is an independent school based in Delft. They offer the Primary Years International Baccalaureate Program, and aim to be an IB World School within the next decade. The provide primary and secondary education across two well-appointed campuses in Delft.
The International School Eindhoven is an independent IB World School located in Eindhoven. They offer the Middle Years and Diploma programs for the International Baccalaureate and English and Dutch-speaking primary department. So, give your child a well-rounded start in life with the International School Eindhoven.
The International School Twente is an independent school based in Twente. They offer primary and secondary education for students aged 4-18 years, including the international GCSE and IB Diploma programs. For a globally-focused education for your child, consider the offer of the International School Twente.
The International School of Groningen is an independent school in Haren, just outside Groningen. Although relatively small, it has excellent facilities shared with Maartenscollege, ensuring a state-of-the-art education for students. The International School of Groningen offers both Middle Years and Diploma IB programs.
The International School Haarlem is an international school based at two locations in Haarlem. They offer a global curriculum in a compassionate learning community for children of all ages. If you’re relocating to Haarlem, consider the International School Haarlem for your children.
The International School Hilversum is an established IB World School in Hilversum, North Holland as part of the Alberdingk Thijm. The school is one of the few who offer IB programs to students aged 4-19 years. For a full IB education, consider the International School Hilversum.
United World College Maastricht is an international school located in Maastricht. For over a decade, they have been offering primary and secondary education at their state-of-the-art campus. For an internationally-focussed school for your child, check out the United World College Maastricht.
Het Rijnlands Lyceum is an international school located in Oegstgeest, near Leiden. It is an official IB World School, offering both the Middle Years Program and the Diploma Program for students aged 11-18 years. For the best international education for your children, enrol them at Het Rijnlands.
Rotterdam International Secondary School is a globally-minded high school based in Rotterdam. They teach a broad and balanced English education that includes an extensive outdoor and sporting curriculum. Rotterdam International Secondary School also offers the IB Diploma program.
The Indonesian School of The Hague (Sekolah Indonesia Den Haag) is a school in The Hague. Since 1965, they have provided a first-class education embedded in the Indonesian academic system for Indonesian expat children of all ages. The school is located between The Hague and Wassenaar.
The American School of The Hague is a leading international school in Wassenaar. The fully-accredited academic program provides schooling for students aged 3-18. So, if you’re looking for an international education for your kids, check out the academic offering at the American School of The Hague.
The International School of The Hague is a leading independent school for students aged 5 to 18 years. They offer both Middle Years and Diploma programs for the International Baccalaureate. The International School of The Hague also have a broad International Primary Curriculum for younger learners.
The European School The Hague is a multilingual school for children of employees of European Union institutions. They offer early years, primary and secondary education, culminating in the European Baccalaureate. So, for a multicultural education for your children, consider European School The Hague.
The German International School The Hague is an independent German-speaking school. Based in The Hague, the school provides an internationally-focused education with classes taught in German. So, if you’re looking for a German education for your children, consider the German International School The Hague.
International School Utrecht is an IB World School for students between 4-18 years. Based in the lively university city of Utrecht, they offer all three IB programs – Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma. For a full International Baccalaureate education, consider the International School Utrecht.
The British School in The Netherlands is based across five campuses in The Hague. For over 80 years, the school has been providing a globally-minded education embedded in the UK system. Children aged 3-18 years follow UK qualifications, including GCSEs and A-Levels alongside the International Baccalaureate Diploma.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets