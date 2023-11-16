Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:
Easy Nuts help expats set up their Dutch utilities. Their free, expat-friendly service can find you to the best deals on energy, broadband and more – and have everything arranged within 24 hours. So, take the stress out of moving by letting Easy Nuts get you connected.
Zoofy is an online platform for home professionals and tradespeople. Their easy-to-use service helps expats connect easily with electricians, plumbers, decorators and more. So, whether you need an emergency mechanic or someone to paint your house, you’ll find them on Zoofy.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Oxxio Energie is an electricity and gas provider in the Netherlands. They offer several products, including gas and 100% green electricity. Discounts are also available for customers who sign up for Oxxio’s home internet and TV. Get your whole home connected with Oxxio.
Vattenfall is an energy company operating in the Netherlands. Formerly known as Nuon, Vattenfall offers a range of sustainable energy options for your home and business. From district heating to household solar panels, Vattenfall has the right green energy options for you.
Pricewise is a price comparison website operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use tool compares prices on a range of essential products, from energy suppliers to internet providers. Get the best deal for you and your family with Pricewise.
