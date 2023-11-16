Country Flag

Utility Providers

Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:

Featured

Pure Energie

Pure Energie is a green energy company in the Netherlands. They specialize in producing energy for homes and businesses from renewable sources, through their own network of solar panels and windmills. Plug your home into greener electricity with Pure Energie.
Visit website
Featured

UnitedConsumers Energy

UnitedConsumers is an energy and utilities company operating in The Netherlands. They offer a dedicated service for expats, ensuring affordable, easy-to-manage energy provision for internationals moving to the country. So, make sure you're connected in your new home with UnitedConsumers.
Visit website
Featured

Easy Nuts

Easy Nuts help expats set up their Dutch utilities. Their free, expat-friendly service can find you to the best deals on energy, broadband and more – and have everything arranged within 24 hours. So, take the stress out of moving by letting Easy Nuts get you connected.

Visit website
Featured

Zoofy

Zoofy is an online platform for home professionals and tradespeople. Their easy-to-use service helps expats connect easily with electricians, plumbers, decorators and more. So, whether you need an emergency mechanic or someone to paint your house, you’ll find them on Zoofy.

Visit website
Other listings of Utility Providers

Oxxio Energie

Oxxio Energie is an electricity and gas provider in the Netherlands. They offer several products, including gas and 100% green electricity. Discounts are also available for customers who sign up for Oxxio’s home internet and TV. Get your whole home connected with Oxxio.

Visit website

Vattenfall

Vattenfall is an energy company operating in the Netherlands. Formerly known as Nuon, Vattenfall offers a range of sustainable energy options for your home and business. From district heating to household solar panels, Vattenfall has the right green energy options for you.

Visit website

Pricewise

Pricewise is a price comparison website operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use tool compares prices on a range of essential products, from energy suppliers to internet providers. Get the best deal for you and your family with Pricewise.

Visit website

