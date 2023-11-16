Finding your way through official procedures in your new home can be tough. Here’s a list of the government departments you might need as an expat living in the Netherlands:
Expat Center Leiden provides information for internationals living or working in or around Leiden in the Netherlands. They offer details of all of the essential concerns that expats might have: from healthcare, to work, to daily life. Visit their website and find out how they could help you.
The Hague International Centre is an information center for expats living in and around The Hague area. Their friendly staff can assist with all issues relating to moving to the city, from BSN registration to house-hunting. If you’re a new arrival, visit The Hague International Centre.
Rotterdam Expat Centre is an information center for expats living in and around Rotterdam. Their helpful team of experts provide advice and guidance on a range of expat issues, from housing to leisure centers. So, get to grips with your new home at the Rotterdam Expat Centre.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets