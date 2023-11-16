Are you looking for a new job in the Netherlands but don’t know where to start? Give your job hunt a boost with one of these expat-friendly job search sites:
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Zety Resume Builder is an online resume building platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use tool ensures you can create an attractive, attention-grabbing resume that will open doors for your career. Give your job search a boost with Zety Resume Builder.
Upwork is an online global platform connecting companies and freelancers. Their easy-to-use service allows freelancers to bid for jobs posted online, while their online portal lets communication flow freely for the best results. So, if you’re looking for freelance work, see how Upwork can help.
PeoplePerHour is an online recruitment platform for freelancers. Its pay-by-the-hour service allows businesses to connect with a global network of freelancers for projects big and small. So, whether you’re an established brand or just starting up, discover the services on offer with PeoplePerHour.
Projob is a recruitment agency and labor market specialist based in Amsterdam. Their team of experts offer a range of services, including recruitment, career coaching and e-learning programs. So, wherever you are on the career ladder, Projob can help you go further.
Octagon Professionals is a multilingual recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. They have over 30 years experience in connecting international talent with opportunities across a number of sectors, including IT, HR and legal. So, make your way up the career ladder with Octagon Professionals.
RAVE-cruitment with a recruitment agency with a difference. Based in Amsterdam, they specialize in finding work in the Netherlands for highly-skilled migrant workers from outside the EU. So, if you’re looking for your dream job in Amsterdam, speak to the team at RAVE-cruitment.
Glassdoor is an online employment community providing recruitment and company reviews. The site provides job listings across various sectors alongside anonymous company reviews from employees. From salary information to management style, discover more about your next employer.
Expat Jobs is an online global job portal for foreign workers. They have millions of job opportunities in over a hundred countries and languages worldwide. Expat Jobs specialize in jobs in the Netherlands for English speakers and multilingual vacancies.
Stepstone is an international recruitment agency used by over 60,000 companies. They provide English-speaking expertise across a range of sectors, from manufacturing and marketing, to engineering and environmental. So, take your career to the next level with the professionals at Stepstone.
Careerjet is an online recruitment board. Their easy-to-use search engine helps connect job-seekers with a range of openings across their extensive database. So, whether you’re looking for a job in sales or software engineering, Careerjet could help you find your dream job.
Monsterboard is an online international job search portal. They offer a range of services for job hunters, including job boards and career advice. They also allow jobseekers to post their CV online for prospective employers. Find your next dream job with Monsterboard.
Indeed.nl is an online jobs board operating in the Netherlands. They have thousands of job opportunities across a wide variety of industries, from retail to software engineering. Candidates can upload their resume or search openings depending on what they’re looking for.
Career Structure is an international recruitment platform. They specialize in helping people build careers in construction, engineering, and the built environment. So, if you’re looking for the next brick in your professional career, see how Career Structure can help.
Caterer.com is an online recruitment agency that specializes in jobs across the catering industry. They feature jobs in hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, food service and leisure. Candidates can search over 20,000 hospitality jobs and apply for opportunities at all levels of the catering industry.
Hospitality Online is an international online recruitment platform for the hospitality industry. Specializing in positions in bars, hotels, restaurants and resorts, they have a range of job openings across the world. With thousands to choose from, you’ll soon find your new job with Hospitality Online.
Seasonalwork.nl is an online jobs portal specializing in temporary agricultural work. The platform features a range of farm work across the Netherlands that are available for EU nationals. So, for seasonal vacancies in agriculture, check out Seasonalwork.nl.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
