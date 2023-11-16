Country Flag

Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in the Netherlands.

Univé

Univé is a Dutch insurer offering a range of personal and corporate cover. Customers can explore their options for car, home, bicycle, travel insurance, and much more. Their expert advisers can help you to find the right coverage for you. Calculate your quote online today with Univé.
ABN AMRO Verzekeringen

ABN AMRO Verzekeringen is a range of insurances from one of the Netherlands' largest banks. They provide coverage for your home, car, personal liability, travel, and more. Try out their online tools to calculate your premium and tailor your insurance products to your needs.
Allianz Global Assistance

Allianz Global Assistance is an insurance company offering cover for bicycles and roadside assistance in the Netherlands. Their roadside insurance provides speedy help and replacement transport included, while their bike insurance protects you in case of theft. Calculate your premium online today.
InShared

InShared is a Dutch insurance company offering a range of personal, home, and car insurance. They provide affordable coverage and an annual reward, returning left-over money to customers at the end of the year. Visit InShared online to calculate your premium and find coverage with added benefits.
Petplan

Petplan is a pet insurance company operating in the Netherlands. They offer comprehensive compensation for all breeds, as well as a simple claims process and your choice of vet. If you're looking for peace of mind and coverage for your four-legged friend, choose Petplan.
HEMA Verzekeringen

HEMA Verzekeringen is an insurance provider based in the Netherlands. They offer covered in a wide range, including car, pet, home and travel insurance. Make sure all that's important to you is protected by taking out a policy with HEMA Verzekeringen.
a.s.r.

a.s.r. is a major Dutch insurer. They offer coverage for your home, contents, and car, and also provide liability insurance, among many other services. Whatever you want to keep safe, a.s.r. has a policy for you. Protect your home, belongings, and more with a.s.r.
FBTO

FBTO is an insurance provider in the Netherlands. They offer a wide range of insurance products, including car, home contents, travel, and more. Calculate your premium on their easy-to-use website and get coverage in minutes with the insurance experts at FBTO.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Independer Auto

Independer Auto is an online car insurance comparison website operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use platform will help you find the right premium that accounts for your vehicle, usage, and more. So, if you’re looking for a Dutch car insurance quote, check out Independer Auto.

UnitedConsumers Auto

UnitedConsumers Auto is a car insurance comparison site operating in The Netherlands. With their easy-to-use comparison engine, you'll be able to find the right cover for your four wheels. So, get from A to B safely and get your car insurance through UnitedConsumers.
Other listings of Insurance Companies

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Aegon

Aegon is an insurance and financial services provider operating in the Netherlands. Their insurance products include home, life, pet, and vehicle coverage, giving you complete peace of mind across your new life in the Netherlands. Check out Aegon today and see what you could save.

Centraal Beheer

Centraal Beheer is a Dutch insurance company. They offer a wide range of insurance and financial products, including car coverage, home insurance, savings accounts, and much more. If you’re setting up home in the Netherlands, protect your new life with Centraal Beheer.

Oranjeland Insurance

Oranjeland Insurance is a financial services provider based in the Netherlands. Their expat-friendly service helps internationals access insurance, mortgages and pensions. Oranjeland Insurance also offer support and advice on financial planning and other fiscal matters.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

