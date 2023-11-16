Country Flag

Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in the Netherlands:

a.s.r. Zorg

a.s.r. Zorg is a health insurance provider in the Netherlands. They offer a number of insurance options that can be tailored to meet your needs, with supplementary cover added as needed. If you're living in the Netherlands, get yourself covered with a.s.r. Zorg today.
De Friesland

De Friesland is a health insurance provider in the Netherlands. They offer health coverage tailored to your needs, including many supplementary packages covering a range of health needs. If you're looking for health insurance in the Netherlands, see how De Friesland can help.
HEMA Zorgverzekering

HEMA Zorgverzekering is a Dutch health insurance company. From one of the Netherlands' most prominent brands, HEMA's health insurance cover can give you and your family the protection you need for your new life abroad. See how HEMA Zorgverzekering can help give you peace of mind.
Zorg en Zekerheid

Zorg en Zekerheid is a health insurance provider in the Netherlands. Based in the Holland region, the company provides competitive health insurance premiums. Take advantage of the unique offer from Zorg and Zekerheid, and give yourself peace of mind in the Netherlands.
ZorgKiezer

ZorgKiezer is an online health insurance comparison platform operating in the Netherlands. Compare and contrast a large number of available premiums from Dutch insurers, ensuring you get the right cover for you and your family. See what you could save with ZorgKiezer.
FBTO

FBTO is a health insurance provider operating in the Netherlands. Get basic Dutch health insurance and choose your preferred additional coverage from a range of extras. Protect you and your family against every health eventuality in the Netherlands with FBTO.
Zilveren Kruis

Zilveren Kruis is a health insurance provider in the Netherlands. They provide English-speaking insurance products tailored to the expat market, ensuring you get the right coverage. Choose your coverage and give yourself peace of mind in the Netherlands.
ONVZ

ONVZ is a health insurance company operating in the Netherlands. Their expat-friendly insurance products can provide the right cover for you and your family when starting your new Dutch life. For expert guidance and peace of mind, choose ONVZ.
Independer Zorg

Independer Zorg is an online health insurance comparison website operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use platform will help you find the right premium that accounts for your physical condition and needs. So, if you’re looking for a Dutch health insurance quote, check out Independer Zorg.

UnitedConsumers Health

UnitedConsumers Health is a health insurance provider in The Netherlands. Their range of premiums is easier to take out and can be tailored to the specific health needs of you and your family. So, stay healthy in your new home with UnitedConsumers health insurance.
Allianz Care

Allianz is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their range of premiums provides professionally-designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.

Aetna International

Aetna International is a leading international health insurance provider with over 160 years experience. They have a network of over 1.1 million expat-friendly medical providers around the world. So, wherever you are you’ll be able to find the right healthcare cover for you in your new home.

Cigna Global

Cigna Global is a world-leader in providing premium international health insurance. Their specifically designed expat-friendly policies offer access to a worldwide network of over 1 million healthcare specialists and providers. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium or Belize, you’ll get the right health cover for you.
Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

PassportCard

PassportCard is an international health insurance provider. As Allianz Partners, they offer innovative health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses. Access their 24/7 helpline and get peace of mind wherever you’re moving in the world with PassportCard.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

LoonZorg

LoonZorg is a Dutch health insurance provider specializing in the expat market. They offer a range of custom-made insurance products that can be tailored to individuals, couples and families. So, if you’re relocating to the Netherlands, get covered with LoonZorg.

Achmea

Achmea is an international holding company for insurance providers. For over 200 years, their network of insurers have been providing dedicated cover for individuals and families around the world. So, if you’re looking for international insurance tailored to local markets, check out Achmea’s offer.

Globality Health

Globality Health is an expat-friendly international health insurance provider. They offer a range of covers and premiums tailored to you and your family’s individual health needs. So, wherever you are in the world if you’re looking for health cover in your new home, try Globality Health.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Bupa Global

Bupa Global is one of the world’s leading health insurance companies. They operate one of the largest networks with almost 1.6 million medical providers globally. As their customer, you can also benefit from the same level of cover at home or away, with access to leading specialists without the need for a referral, and access to multilingual assistance 24/7.

