Trying to understand the healthcare system in the Netherlands? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.

Forward Journeys Counseling

Laura Natusch is an experienced American licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. Providing online/in-person therapy in Amsterdam & Haarlem, she specializes in Emotional Focused & Attachment-based therapy. Begin with a complimentary video consultation to explore how she can provide support.
Other listings of Healthcare Services

KWF Dutch Cancer Society

KWF Dutch Cancer Society is a nationwide organization for cancer-related work in the Netherlands. They run advocacy campaigns to help prevent cancer and provide better treatment for cancer patients. Visit them online to find out more about their work or to make a donation.

Man tot Man

Man tot Man is a website for information on sexual health for men who have sex with men. An initiative of STI-AIDS Netherlands, GGD Amsterdam, and GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond, they promote a healthy sex life for gay and bisexual men. Contact Man tot Man for information on testing, PrEP, vaccines, and more.

AHF Checkpoint Amsterdam

AHF Checkpoint Amsterdam is a center for free and confidential rapid HIV testing, counseling, and advice. They have a location in Amsterdam and pop-ups in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. They also provide rapid HIV testing at events. Get in touch with AHF Checkpoint Amsterdam online or via WhatsApp.

Soa Aids Nederland

Soa Aids Nederland is an organization for detecting and treating HIV and other STIs in the Netherlands. They provide a wealth of information on sexually transmitted infections and help people to access testing. Get in touch with Soa Aids Nederland online or by phone for advice and more.

Novarum

Novarum focuses on treating adults in the Netherlands with eating disorders. They direct patients to treatment options for many different eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and those that lead to obesity. Get in touch with Novarum to find out how they can help you or someone close to you.

WEET

WEET is the Dutch patient association for eating disorders. With around 400 members, they aim to improve the lives of those with eating disorders and their loved ones. They offer information, helplines, forums and meetings. Get in touch if you or a loved one is affected.

TinyEYE

TinyEYE is a children’s speech therapist operating in The Netherlands. Run by qualified speech and language pathologists, they offer online, interactive therapy. TinyEYE run courses in a number of languages, including Dutch, French, Turkish and more.

Childrearing Matters

Childrearing Matters is a child psychological specialist based near Leiden. Led by Alison Sutton, an expert with over 30 years experience, they offer coaching and development for families and youth professionals. So, whatever your unique needs, Childrearing Matters can help.

Thrive Chiropractic

Thrive Chiropractic is a chiropractic clinic in Amsterdam. Their English-speaking team of professionals offer a range of chiropractic care, including alignment, rehabilitation, and decompression therapy. So, whatever the needs of your body, the experts at Thrive Chiropractic can help.

Bonding Therapy

Bonding Therapy is an expat-friendly relationship therapist based in Amsterdam. Offering qualified psychological expertise, they give both couples and singles a blend of psychotherapy, emotion-focused therapy, and hypnotherapy. So, whether you’re in a relationship or looking for one, Bonding Therapy can help you overcome challenges.

