Having a Dutch cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in the Netherlands to help with your move abroad:
Expat Mobile is a mobile phone operator specializing in the expat market. They provide cheap national and international rates, so you can always keep in touch with friends and family back home. So, get yourself connected by getting a sim card from Expat Mobile.
KPN Mobiel is one of the leading mobile phone operators in the Netherlands. They offer a range of expat-friendly services that’ll get you connected in your new home. Whether you’re after a brand-new phone or a 5G-ready Dutch SIM card, you’ll find it with KPN.
Tele2 Mobiel is one of the leading mobile phone operators in the Netherlands. It has a range of phones, subscriptions, and SIM-only deals that’ll get you connected in your new home. So, find the right Dutch mobile service for you with Tele2 Mobiel.
Mobiel.nl is an online mobile phone retailer operating in the Netherlands. On their easy-to-use site, you’ll find a whole host of options, from brand-new iPhones to a range of SIM-only deals. So, make the move to your new home easier by checking out Mobiel.nl.
T-Mobile is an international mobile phone operator available in the Netherlands. They have a well-established choice of tariffs, SIM-only deals, and other options catering to the expat market. If you’re moving to the Netherlands, pick up a Dutch number and SIM card with T-Mobile.
Refurbished.nl is a secondhand mobile phone and personal electronics stockist operating in the Netherlands. You’ll find a whole host of refurbished smartphones, tablets, and laptops to choose from, including the latest Apple and Samsung models. Shop greener and save money with Refurbished.nl.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
