Other listings of Expat Groups and Clubs

American Women’s Club The Hague

American Women’s Club (AWC) The Hague has been organizing social meetings for women of all nationalities since 1930. Their events include meetings, teas, and an annual Thanksgiving Dinner, and they aim to promote philanthropy and community service. Visit their website to find out how to join.

Visit website

Feel at Home International Community Fair

Feel at Home International Community Fair is an annual event that aims to welcome newcomers to The Hague. They introduce expats to all there is to know about the Netherlands, from finding a home, to education, to art and culture. Keep an eye on their website to find out about the next edition.

Visit website

Home in Leiden

Home in Leiden is an online community for international families living in and around the Dutch city of Leiden. The site provides a range of information for new arrivals in Leiden, with the latest news and events as well as links to in-person meet-up groups and much more.

Visit website

Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.

Visit website

St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands

The St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands is a society that promotes and celebrates Scottish culture and dancing. Based in The Hague, the group hosts weekly dance classes in the city, as well as popular events throughout the year. This includes the ever-popular Burns’ Night Ceilidh in January.

Visit website

Rotary International

Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.

Visit website

Oxford & Cambridge Society of the Netherlands

The Oxford & Cambridge Society of the Netherlands is a society for Oxbridge alumni living in the Netherlands. The society provides a space for former students to connect socially, through a range of events, talks, and more.

Visit website

Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce

The Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce is an organization that promotes engagement and understanding between Dutch and British companies. If you’re setting up a new business or seeking networking opportunities in a post-Brexit world, see what you can find with the NBCC.

Visit website

Mensa

Mensa is a global organization for individuals with a high IQ. Founded in 1946, the organization aims to foster human intelligence for the benefit of humankind in a social and welcoming environment. Find your nearest group today and become part of the Mensa global community.

Visit website

Lions International

Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.

Visit website

Asociación Hispánica de La Haya

The Asociación Hispánica de La Haya is a social and cultural group based in The Hague. The group provides a welcoming environment for those interested in Hispanic culture and those who come from Spanish-speaking countries. If you speak Spanish, consider joining the Asociación Hispánica de La Haya.

Visit website

JCI Amsterdam International

JCI Amsterdam International is the only English-speaking chapter of Junior Chamber International in the Netherlands. Since 2006, the chapter has promoted trade, commerce, community, and culture in and around the city, while developing professional and social skills.

Visit website

Japan Women’s Club

The Japan Women’s Club is a social and cultural group based in the Dutch city of Amstelveen. Since 1989, the club has provided a welcoming environment for Japanese women moving to the Netherlands, allowing them to meet other newcomers and connect with their new home in Amstelveen.

Visit website

Irish Club Netherlands

The Irish Club Netherlands is a social and cultural group for Irish people living in the Netherlands. The club provides a welcoming environment for Irish citizens to connect in their new home, with social gatherings, sports, and cultural events organized throughout the year.

Visit website

International Women’s Contact Utrecht

International Women’s Contact Utrecht is an informal professional and social club in the university city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during the year, promoting a strong sense of community.

Visit website

International Women’s Contact The Hague

International Women’s Contact The Hague is an informal professional and social club. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city that promotes a sense of community for expat women of all ages and backgrounds.

Visit website

International Women’s Contact Amsterdam

International Women’s Contact Amsterdam is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch capital. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city, promoting a cohesive internationally-minded community.

Visit website

International Women’s Club South Limburg

International Women’s Club South Limburg is an informal professional and social club for women in South Limburg. The English-speaking club is open to women from across the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the region.

Visit website

International Women’s Club Rotterdam

International Women’s Club Rotterdam is an informal professional and social club in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club has a distinctly British flavor and is open to women from around the world. It hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar.

Visit website

International Women’s Club Eindhoven

International Women’s Club Eindhoven is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the city during its busy calendar.

Visit website

International Women’s Club Breda

International Women’s Club Breda is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city of Breda. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar, encouraging a sense of community.

Visit website

International Students Rotterdam

International Students Rotterdam is a student organization focused on the needs of international students. The group arranges social activities, offers support, and promotes the wellbeing of foreign students in Rotterdam. If you’re new in town, join the fun with International Students Rotterdam.

Visit website

Mums & Toddlers International Playgroup

Mums & Toddlers International Playgroup is a group for parents in and around Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The group gets together regularly for play sessions in a welcoming, international environment for parents from around the world. Visit for a chat over coffee with your little one(s).

Visit website

International Almere

International Almere is a community for expats living in and around Almere, in the Netherlands. The group arranges a number of events throughout the year, including language cafes, social gatherings, and much more. If you’re new in Almere, join the growing community at International Almere.

Visit website

ESP Haarlem

ESP Haarlem is a group for international families living in and around Haarlem. As well as organizing events and other festivities throughout the year, ESP Haarlem runs an English-speaking playgroup for young children every Monday. Find out more on their website.

Visit website

Connecting Women

Connecting Women is an organization for international women living in and around The Hague. The group provides a welcoming, encouraging environment for women of all backgrounds to develop their personal and professional lives. This is done through a number of events throughout the year.

Visit website

COC Netherlands

COC Netherlands is an organization that advocates the rights of all LGBTQ+ citizens. Since 1946, the group has strived for equality and acceptance for all LGBTQ+ individuals in the Netherlands and beyond. Find your local chapter and get involved with your local LGBTQ+ community.

Visit website

Global Greens

Global Greens is an international network of Green political parties and environmental political movements. The organization provides a platform for the exchange and discussion of ideas and policy initiatives. Global Greens does this through online and in-person events and forums.

Visit website

Britsoc

Britsoc is a society promoting British culture around the Netherlands. Open to all nationalities, the society organizes a busy schedule of British-inspired events throughout the year. Whether you’re missing home or simply want to make new friends and connections, check out Britsoc.

Visit website

The British Club of The Hague

The British Club of The Hague is a social and cultural club based in The Hague. Offering a full range of events throughout the year, the club helps British nationals settle into their new home in the Netherlands. The club is open to anyone with an affinity with British culture.

Visit website

ANZC

ANZC is the Australian and New Zealand Club, The Netherlands. The club provides a fun, social environment for Aussies and Kiwis to connect in their new European home. If you’re from Down Under and living in the Netherlands, connect to a new community with ANZC.

Visit website

Association of American Women in Europe

The Association of American Women in Europe is an international non-profit network across Europe. For over 60 years, the network has provided a safe and encouraging space for professional and personal connections, improving the integration of American women across the continent.

Visit website

International Seafarers’ Welfare & Assistance Network

The International Seafarers’ Welfare & Assistance Network is an international membership organization that promotes the welfare of seafarers. Seafarers and their families can access the support and information they need from the Network’s support staff.

Visit website

Amsterdam Mamas

Amsterdam Mamas is an online resource for parents living in the Netherlands. Centered on Amsterdam and the surrounding areas, the forum offers guidance, help, and advice to parents and expectant parents. Amsterdam Mamas also runs community events for members and friends.

Visit website

Amsterdam American Business Club

The Amsterdam American Business Club is a professional networking organization aimed at improving American-Dutch relations. For over 30 years, the club has arranged numerous events and engagements to help foster connections between the business communities of the two countries.

Visit website

Amsterdam Accueil

Amsterdam Accueil is a community for French-speaking expats in and around the Amsterdam area. The network hosts a number of events throughout the year, introducing families and members and building community connections for Francophones in Amsterdam. (Website in French)

Visit website

FAWCO

FAWCO (Federation of American Women’s Clubs Overseas) is a global association for US expats living and working abroad. Through volunteering, networking, and more, the associations provide a welcoming environment for girls and women throughout the world. Find your nearest AWC today.

Visit website

AIA Continental Europe

AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.

Visit website

ACCESS

ACCESS is an information center for the international community in the Netherlands. The non-for-profit organization offers a range of services for expats, including guidance, networking, counseling and more. If you’re relocation to the Netherlands, see how ACCESS can help.

Visit website

IN Amsterdam

IN Amsterdam is an information center for internationals arriving in the Amsterdam area. Their service offers advice and guidance for newcomers on taxes, registration and other official matters. So, if you’re moving to Amsterdam, make sure your first port of call is IN Amsterdam.

Visit website

Rotary Club Hilversum International

Rotary Club Hilversum International is a professional organization based in Hilversum, near Amsterdam. They are an expat-friendly network that organize charitable events and other community initiatives in and around Hilversum. Find a new hobby in your new home with Rotary Club Hilversum International.

Visit website

Holland Expat Center South

Holland Expat Center South is an information and support center for foreigners living in the south of the Netherlands. The center has three locations – Eindhoven, Tilburg, and Breda – and offers advice on all aspects of relocating to the Netherlands. For friendly advice, visit Holland Expat Center South.

Visit website

Rotterdam Expat Centre

Rotterdam Expat Centre is an information center for expats living in and around Rotterdam. Their helpful team of experts provide advice and guidance on a range of expat issues, from housing to leisure centers. So, get to grips with your new home at the Rotterdam Expat Centre.

Visit website

Expat Center East Netherlands

The Expat Center East Netherlands is an information and support center for foreigners living in the Netherlands. Based in Twente, the center provides expats with tips and advice on all aspects of relocation. So, if you’re looking for friendly advice, visit the Expat Center East Netherlands.

Visit website

International Welcome Center North

The International Welcome Center North is an information center for expats living in the provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe. Their friendly team of experts help internationals with all aspects of their move to the Netherlands, from registration to networking.

Visit website

International Welcome Centre Utrecht Region

The International Welcome Centre Utrecht Region is an information center for expats living in and around Utrecht. Their friendly team of local experts offer new arrivals practical advice and information. From residence permits to school places, the International Welcome Centre has the answers for you.

Visit website

Vlamingen in de Wereld

Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.

Visit website

