Want to expand your social circle when you move to the Netherlands? Make new friends and connections with our directory of expat groups, clubs, and networks:
American Women’s Club (AWC) The Hague has been organizing social meetings for women of all nationalities since 1930. Their events include meetings, teas, and an annual Thanksgiving Dinner, and they aim to promote philanthropy and community service. Visit their website to find out how to join.
Feel at Home International Community Fair is an annual event that aims to welcome newcomers to The Hague. They introduce expats to all there is to know about the Netherlands, from finding a home, to education, to art and culture. Keep an eye on their website to find out about the next edition.
Home in Leiden is an online community for international families living in and around the Dutch city of Leiden. The site provides a range of information for new arrivals in Leiden, with the latest news and events as well as links to in-person meet-up groups and much more.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
The St Andrew’s Society of the Netherlands is a society that promotes and celebrates Scottish culture and dancing. Based in The Hague, the group hosts weekly dance classes in the city, as well as popular events throughout the year. This includes the ever-popular Burns’ Night Ceilidh in January.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
The Oxford & Cambridge Society of the Netherlands is a society for Oxbridge alumni living in the Netherlands. The society provides a space for former students to connect socially, through a range of events, talks, and more.
The Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce is an organization that promotes engagement and understanding between Dutch and British companies. If you’re setting up a new business or seeking networking opportunities in a post-Brexit world, see what you can find with the NBCC.
Mensa is a global organization for individuals with a high IQ. Founded in 1946, the organization aims to foster human intelligence for the benefit of humankind in a social and welcoming environment. Find your nearest group today and become part of the Mensa global community.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
The Asociación Hispánica de La Haya is a social and cultural group based in The Hague. The group provides a welcoming environment for those interested in Hispanic culture and those who come from Spanish-speaking countries. If you speak Spanish, consider joining the Asociación Hispánica de La Haya.
JCI Amsterdam International is the only English-speaking chapter of Junior Chamber International in the Netherlands. Since 2006, the chapter has promoted trade, commerce, community, and culture in and around the city, while developing professional and social skills.
The Japan Women’s Club is a social and cultural group based in the Dutch city of Amstelveen. Since 1989, the club has provided a welcoming environment for Japanese women moving to the Netherlands, allowing them to meet other newcomers and connect with their new home in Amstelveen.
The Irish Club Netherlands is a social and cultural group for Irish people living in the Netherlands. The club provides a welcoming environment for Irish citizens to connect in their new home, with social gatherings, sports, and cultural events organized throughout the year.
International Women’s Contact Utrecht is an informal professional and social club in the university city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during the year, promoting a strong sense of community.
International Women’s Contact The Hague is an informal professional and social club. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city that promotes a sense of community for expat women of all ages and backgrounds.
International Women’s Contact Amsterdam is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch capital. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in the city, promoting a cohesive internationally-minded community.
International Women’s Club South Limburg is an informal professional and social club for women in South Limburg. The English-speaking club is open to women from across the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the region.
International Women’s Club Rotterdam is an informal professional and social club in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club has a distinctly British flavor and is open to women from around the world. It hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar.
International Women’s Club Eindhoven is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world and hosts a number of cultural and social events in and around the city during its busy calendar.
International Women’s Club Breda is an informal professional and social club located in the Dutch city of Breda. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar, encouraging a sense of community.
International Students Rotterdam is a student organization focused on the needs of international students. The group arranges social activities, offers support, and promotes the wellbeing of foreign students in Rotterdam. If you’re new in town, join the fun with International Students Rotterdam.
Mums & Toddlers International Playgroup is a group for parents in and around Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The group gets together regularly for play sessions in a welcoming, international environment for parents from around the world. Visit for a chat over coffee with your little one(s).
International Almere is a community for expats living in and around Almere, in the Netherlands. The group arranges a number of events throughout the year, including language cafes, social gatherings, and much more. If you’re new in Almere, join the growing community at International Almere.
ESP Haarlem is a group for international families living in and around Haarlem. As well as organizing events and other festivities throughout the year, ESP Haarlem runs an English-speaking playgroup for young children every Monday. Find out more on their website.
Connecting Women is an organization for international women living in and around The Hague. The group provides a welcoming, encouraging environment for women of all backgrounds to develop their personal and professional lives. This is done through a number of events throughout the year.
COC Netherlands is an organization that advocates the rights of all LGBTQ+ citizens. Since 1946, the group has strived for equality and acceptance for all LGBTQ+ individuals in the Netherlands and beyond. Find your local chapter and get involved with your local LGBTQ+ community.
Global Greens is an international network of Green political parties and environmental political movements. The organization provides a platform for the exchange and discussion of ideas and policy initiatives. Global Greens does this through online and in-person events and forums.
Britsoc is a society promoting British culture around the Netherlands. Open to all nationalities, the society organizes a busy schedule of British-inspired events throughout the year. Whether you’re missing home or simply want to make new friends and connections, check out Britsoc.
The British Club of The Hague is a social and cultural club based in The Hague. Offering a full range of events throughout the year, the club helps British nationals settle into their new home in the Netherlands. The club is open to anyone with an affinity with British culture.
ANZC is the Australian and New Zealand Club, The Netherlands. The club provides a fun, social environment for Aussies and Kiwis to connect in their new European home. If you’re from Down Under and living in the Netherlands, connect to a new community with ANZC.
The Association of American Women in Europe is an international non-profit network across Europe. For over 60 years, the network has provided a safe and encouraging space for professional and personal connections, improving the integration of American women across the continent.
The International Seafarers’ Welfare & Assistance Network is an international membership organization that promotes the welfare of seafarers. Seafarers and their families can access the support and information they need from the Network’s support staff.
Amsterdam Mamas is an online resource for parents living in the Netherlands. Centered on Amsterdam and the surrounding areas, the forum offers guidance, help, and advice to parents and expectant parents. Amsterdam Mamas also runs community events for members and friends.
The Amsterdam American Business Club is a professional networking organization aimed at improving American-Dutch relations. For over 30 years, the club has arranged numerous events and engagements to help foster connections between the business communities of the two countries.
Amsterdam Accueil is a community for French-speaking expats in and around the Amsterdam area. The network hosts a number of events throughout the year, introducing families and members and building community connections for Francophones in Amsterdam. (Website in French)
FAWCO (Federation of American Women’s Clubs Overseas) is a global association for US expats living and working abroad. Through volunteering, networking, and more, the associations provide a welcoming environment for girls and women throughout the world. Find your nearest AWC today.
AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.
ACCESS is an information center for the international community in the Netherlands. The non-for-profit organization offers a range of services for expats, including guidance, networking, counseling and more. If you’re relocation to the Netherlands, see how ACCESS can help.
IN Amsterdam is an information center for internationals arriving in the Amsterdam area. Their service offers advice and guidance for newcomers on taxes, registration and other official matters. So, if you’re moving to Amsterdam, make sure your first port of call is IN Amsterdam.
Rotary Club Hilversum International is a professional organization based in Hilversum, near Amsterdam. They are an expat-friendly network that organize charitable events and other community initiatives in and around Hilversum. Find a new hobby in your new home with Rotary Club Hilversum International.
Holland Expat Center South is an information and support center for foreigners living in the south of the Netherlands. The center has three locations – Eindhoven, Tilburg, and Breda – and offers advice on all aspects of relocating to the Netherlands. For friendly advice, visit Holland Expat Center South.
Rotterdam Expat Centre is an information center for expats living in and around Rotterdam. Their helpful team of experts provide advice and guidance on a range of expat issues, from housing to leisure centers. So, get to grips with your new home at the Rotterdam Expat Centre.
The Expat Center East Netherlands is an information and support center for foreigners living in the Netherlands. Based in Twente, the center provides expats with tips and advice on all aspects of relocation. So, if you’re looking for friendly advice, visit the Expat Center East Netherlands.
The International Welcome Center North is an information center for expats living in the provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe. Their friendly team of experts help internationals with all aspects of their move to the Netherlands, from registration to networking.
The International Welcome Centre Utrecht Region is an information center for expats living in and around Utrecht. Their friendly team of local experts offer new arrivals practical advice and information. From residence permits to school places, the International Welcome Centre has the answers for you.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
