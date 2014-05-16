Who can access childcare in the Netherlands? Anyone can access informal childcare in the Netherlands when paid for in full by parents. However, registered childcare facilities will request proof that your family is registered in the Netherlands. They do this by requesting your national identification number, known as a Burgerservicenummer (BSN). It is mandatory to register with your local municipality within five days of arriving in the Netherlands. Upon registering, each member of your family will receive a Burgerservicenummer (BSN). BSN numbers are important for many facets of Dutch life, and our look at getting a BSN number in the Netherlands explains how to get one. In the case of childcare, the government uses your BSN number to check the number of hours you are claiming childcare allowances for, against the number of hours in the childcare organization’s records. Families who cannot, for whatever reason, access formal childcare provisions in the Netherlands can opt for an informal babysitter. However, parents opting for unregistered childcare may not be eligible for childcare allowance from the state. The Dutch government recommends childhood vaccinations. However, vaccinating your child is not mandatory and childcare centers will admit unvaccinated children. In response to a recommendation from the Committee for Childcare and Vaccination, an inquiry into whether childcare centers may refuse non-vaccinated children is currently underway.

Childminders in the Netherlands A childminder (gastouder) is a licensed carer who looks after children of all ages. Childminders can care for up to six children simultaneously. This care can be provided at the childminder’s home or in a care center. Many parents prefer the more flexible nature of childminding in comparison to daycare. Smaller group sizes also enable children to receive more one-to-one attention. Childminders are usually represented by a government-approved agency. The agency will ensure the childminder’s home meets safety standards and act as a mediator between the parents and the childminder. Parents can find these agencies on the National Childcare Register (in Dutch). Parents can contact a childminding agency directly to find a childminder. Childminders vary in price but they are usually cheaper than daycare. Eligible working parents can claim childcare allowance for services provided by a registered childminder. It’s also possible for grandparents who regularly babysit to be recognized as childminders (in Dutch).

Nannies in the Netherlands Nannies differ from childminders in that they provide families with exclusive care. They are professional childcare providers, often with childcare qualifications. It is the responsibility of the employing family to pay their nanny a monthly salary as well as relevant social security payments. Childcare provided by a nanny can be flexible and working hours are negotiable. Some nannies will consider working on a live-in basis and others may even agree to be shared between two families. Nannies become an extension of the employing family and allow for flexible and personalized children from a familiar face within a familiar environment. They can accommodate play-dates with friends and take children to classes and activities. In some cases, nannies will also carry out child-related chores such as grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Nannies can be found through an agency. The agencies carry out background checks and match families with well-suited nannies. It’s also possible to find a nanny through the telephone guide (in Dutch) or by searching listings for ‘oppas‘ in your local newspaper. A nanny’s rate varies depending on experience but is usually in the range of €10–20 per hour. There is likely to be an additional fee for nannies represented by an agency. This could be a one-off fee or a percentage fee added on top of the nanny’s wage. Parents may claim childcare allowance when hiring a registered nanny.

Au pairs in the Netherlands An au pair lives with and provides support to a host family in exchange for room and board. They are usually foreign nationals aged 18 to 31. Au pairs can live in the Netherlands for a year under the Netherlands Au Pair Exchange Program. The program restricts au pairs to light domestic duties such as babysitting and housework. An au pair is not a substitute for a nanny or a domestic maid. Au pairs can work for up to 30 hours a week. They must also have two completely free days every week. Au pairs cannot receive a salary. However, host families should provide them with an allowance of €300 to €340 per month. Host families must meet a set income threshold, currently 1.5 times the Dutch minimum wage. Families must also provide au pairs with their own room. Non-EU and Swiss au pairs require residence permits and visas to live in the Netherlands. Au Pairs must use a recognized au pair agency to apply for these. Au pairs who do not need permits are also required to register with an agency. Hiring an au pair can be cheaper than other childcare options. However, parents should consider the cost of hosting an extra adult in their home. There will also be an agency fee, costs for securing visas and permits, plus up to €320 of Dutch language courses for your au pair. Parents cannot claim child allowances for hosting an au pair. The IND has produced a helpful brochure detailing the conditions of working as an au pair and how to apply for the program.

Babysitters in the Netherlands Babysitters (oppas) are a great option for informal, ad hoc childcare. They may be teenagers, neighbors, friends, or professional childminders. You can find babysitters through word of mouth or via a dedicated agency. Agencies usually carry out background checks on the babysitters. Reputable agencies will also meet with sitters to vet them. Costs vary depending on experience, but average around €10 an hour excluding any agency fees. It is not possible to claim childcare allowance for babysitting services.

Employer childcare in the Netherlands Some employers offer dedicated childcare services to employees in the Netherlands. For example, many Dutch universities have on-site daycare facilities. These childcare services may be exclusive to employees. In other respects, they often resemble regular daycare and incur similar fees. Parents can usually apply for childcare allowances, provided their employer is not covering their childcare costs.

Community childcare schemes in the Netherlands The Netherlands is home to seven unique parent-run childcare initiatives known collectively as ouderparticipatiecrèche’s (OPCs) (in Dutch). Five of these are in Utrecht and two are in Amsterdam. In a parent participation crèche, parents take turns caring for each other’s children. Each parent is present at the creche for half a day. In return, their child can attend for a number of half days when other parents care for the group. Parents are not paid for their work at an OPC, however, childcare fees still apply. These fees are considerably less than traditional daycare costs. This form of childcare is relatively new in the Netherlands. OPCs were recently recognized under the Childcare Act, making it possible to claim childcare allowance for a registered OPC. OPCs must comply with the same regulations as other childcare providers with two exceptions; parents do not need any special childcare training and when caring for babies, supervision by two permanent employees is not necessary.

Before and after school clubs in the Netherlands Buitenschoolse opvang (BSO) is an umbrella term referring to before and after-school childcare in the Netherlands. It translates as ‘out of school care’. BSO’s cater to children aged between 4 and 13 who attend primary school. In the Netherlands, primary schools must organize out-of-school (BSO) care. Parents cover the BSO fees (around €6 to €10 per hour) themselves and if eligible, can claim a portion of the fee back from the tax authorities as childcare allowance. Technically speaking, BSO childcare can be further broken down into: before school care (voorschoolse opvang (VSO)) – usually possible from 07:00 until school starts

in between school care (tussenschoolse Opvang (TSO)) – childcare/supervision during the lunch break

after school care (naschoolse opvang (NSO)) – childcare beginning at the end of the school day and running up to 18:30 Most schools cooperate with one or more childcare centers providing BSO care. It’s also possible for schools to set up their own BSO. However, BSOs are not always located on the school site. In these instances, when school finishes BSO staff will collect pupils and bring them to the BSO. BSOs focus on relaxation, allowing children time to rest and play safely with their peers. They usually offer a range of activities. Children are free to choose whether or not they wish to participate or simply rest. Children are offered refreshments and in some cases a hot meal. Many BSO’s offer childcare during school holidays and on study days. However, this differs between BSO providers. Some schools organize age-appropriate after-school activities (naschoolse activiteits). These may be things like painting and crafts, sports, music lessons, or drama classes. These activities usually run on a termly basis and incur a small fee. Subsidized rates are available for low-income families.

Childcare in the Netherlands during school holidays During school holidays, many BSOs offer ongoing care to children who use their services during term time. There are also a number of children’s holiday camps that run during school holidays in the Netherlands. These offer multiple activities over the course of the camp, or focus on a specific activity (e.g., football camp/science camp, etc). Costs for holiday camps differ depending on the activities offered. In general, the costs are slightly higher than for regular childcare. When organized by a registered childcare provider, holiday camp fees may be partially reimbursed through childcare allowance.

How to find childcare in the Netherlands To find local childcare services, parents can consult their municipality website or visit their local Centre for Youth and Family. Speaking to other parents at schools, libraries, or community playgroups is a great way to get the low-down on childcare providers in your area. If your child is already at school, you can also contact the school to find out about affiliated out-of-school care. Parents can also use the National Childcare Register (in Dutch) to identify approved local childcare providers. You can filter your search by location and the type of childcare being sought. Parents are encouraged to visit childcare providers before deciding which one is the best match for their family.

Childcare costs in the Netherlands Costs of childcare are typically around €8 to €10.50 per hour depending on the type of childcare and what’s included (eg meals). According to a 2021 study, gross childcare costs in the Netherlands are higher than the EU average – second only to those of the United Kingdom. However, the overall costs fall closer to the EU average once subsidies and childcare allowances are factored in. In the Netherlands, childcare subsidies are income-related. This means there is a big variation between what each family will end up paying for childcare. This online tool can help to determine the costs of childcare in relation to your family’s situation.

Child benefits and childcare allowance in the Netherlands The Netherlands offers generous childcare support packages to working families, alongside financial support for low-income families. Childcare allowance (kinderopvangtoeslag) is a contribution towards the cost of registered childcare, paid by the tax authorities. In order to be eligible for child benefits in the Netherlands, parents must meet the following criteria: you and your partner are working or following a course, an integration course, or a pathway to work

the childcare facility must be registered with the National Childcare Register (in Dutch)

your child lives with you

you pay part of the childcare costs yourself

you are an EU national or have a residency and work permit for the Netherlands Parents are entitled to childcare benefit for a maximum of 230 hours per month, per child. The amount of childcare allowance you can receive depends on: the number of hours worked by the parent with the fewest working hours

your combined income Parents can apply for childcare allowance online (in Dutch) via the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration website. You will need a DigiD to do this. The childcare allowance (kinderopvangtoeslag) should not be confused with the child benefit (kindersbijslag). Child benefit is a non-income assessed allowance to help with the costs of raising a child. All children whose parents are living or working in the Netherlands are entitled to this benefit.

Becoming a childcarer in the Netherlands Anyone wishing to provide childcare in the Netherlands must comply with a number of government conditions. In addition to the relevant residency and work permits, it’s likely that you will need a first-aid certificate for children and a certificate of good conduct. Depending on the type of childcare you plan to offer, you may also need professional childcare qualifications. Anyone wishing to set up their own childcare facility in the Netherlands may do so, provided they possess the relevant residency and work permits and also observe a series of government rules and regulations. Fostering and adoption in the Netherlands Families wishing to foster or adopt children in the Netherlands will need to fulfill certain criteria under Dutch law. More information on fostering in the Netherlands can be found here (in Dutch). In the Netherlands, around 700 children are adopted from overseas each year. The number of Dutch children who go through the adoption process is far less – around 30 per year. In order to adopt a Dutch child, you will need to be a permanent resident of the Netherlands. In all cases, adoption can be a very long and costly process.