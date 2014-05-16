Family visas in the Netherlands Many people move to the Netherlands each year to join partners and family members. In 2020, Dutch authorities issued 32,460 residence permits for family reunion purposes. This was second only to Brexit-related residence permits. Similar to other European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) countries, the Netherlands operates a two-tier immigration system. Those from other EU/EFTA member states can travel freely to the Netherlands and face fewer restrictions when it comes to family members joining them. Those from outside the EU/EFTA will normally need a visa or residence permit. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst – IND) is the Dutch government department responsible for all visas and residence permits, including family and partner visas in the Netherlands.

Who can move to the Netherlands to join family? Who does not need a family visa to move to the Netherlands? All EU/EFTA citizens can move to the Netherlands without a visa or residence permit. If you come from any EU/EFTA member state, all you need to do is register with your local authority. You will then be entered into the Personal Records Database (Basisregistratie Personen – BRP) and will get a citizen service number (burgerservicenummer – BSN). Relatives of EU/EFTA nationals living in the Netherlands also don’t need a family visa to join them. This is the case regardless of whether the family member is from the EU/EFTA or a third country. They will simply need to register with the local authorities and apply for verification against EU law with the IND. This applies to the following relatives: Spouse/partner

Children/grandchildren under 21

Dependent children/grandchildren over 21

Any other financially dependent relatives The exception to this is if your relative is a Dutch national. In this case, you will usually need either a combined entry visa/permit (machtiging tot voorlopig verblijf – MVV) or a residence permit. Who needs a family visa to join family in the Netherlands? If you are a third-country national and you have relatives from outside the EU/EFTA living in the Netherlands on either a permanent or temporary residence permit, you can apply for a family visa or permit to join them if you are: The spouse/partner

A child under 18 Some non-EU/EFTA nationals, for example, those from Australia, Japan, and the US, can enter the Netherlands without needing to obtain a visa beforehand. However, they will need to apply for a Dutch residence permit for family purposes shortly after arriving in the Netherlands. All other third-country nationals need to apply for a combined entry visa and provisional residence permit (MVV) before traveling to the Netherlands. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about Dutch visas and residence permits Read more You can check your situation on the Dutch government’s Netherlands Worldwide website. Family visas for UK nationals since Brexit Since leaving the EU on 1 January 2021, the UK has been subject to immigration controls in all EU/EFTA countries. British citizens can travel and stay in the Netherlands for up to 90 days without a visa or permit. However, they will need a Dutch residence permit for family purposes if they stay for longer than three months. This is available to spouses/partners and children under 18. If you are a UK national who was already living in the Netherlands on a residence permit before 1 January 2021, you can benefit from the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if you have applied for a residence document to stay in the country. This means that certain relatives can join you under the family reunion program as long as they apply no later than 30 September 2022. This applies to the following relatives: Spouse/partner

Children/grandchildren aged under 21

Dependent children/grandchildren aged over 21

Dependent parents/grandparents

Any other financially dependent relatives Family members can apply for a temporary residence permit under the Withdrawal Agreement (valid for five years) through the IND. Costs are €69 for adults and €37 for children. Read more about family reunification after Brexit on the IND website. See more general information about coming to the Netherlands after Brexit on the IND website and the UK government website.

Short-term visits to family members in the Netherlands If you want to visit family members for less than three months, you can apply for a Schengen Category C tourist visa which covers family visits. This costs €80, or €40 for children aged 6-18. Children aged under six can apply for free. You only need to obtain this visa if you are from a country with entry visa controls for the Netherlands. Otherwise, you can stay with relatives for up to three months without the need for a visa or permit. Expatica’s guide to Read more on visas and permits for the Netherlands Read more You cannot extend the short-stay tourist visa unless in exceptional circumstances. However, you can use it for up to 180 days as long as you only stay in the Netherlands for a maximum of 90 days. This means that you can use the visa to cover two or more stays across a six-month period as long as the total stay doesn’t exceed 90 days. For stays of longer than three months, you will need to apply for a long-stay family visa or permit.

Joining family members and partners who only have a temporary visa in the Netherlands Spouses/partners and children under 18 can usually join family members on a long-stay visa or residence permit in the Netherlands on the same basis as non-EU/EFTA nationals with Dutch permanent residence. The following need to have lived in the Netherlands for one year before relatives join them: Those already on a family visa or permit

People with an economically non-active visa or permit

Those with a humanitarian visa or permit Your family members cannot join you if you have one of the following temporary visas or permits: Au pair visa

Cultural exchange visa

Working Holiday Program (WHP) visa

Work experience visa

Seasonal worker visa

In the event of divorce or death of a family member in the Netherlands If your situation changes at any point while you are on your family visa in the Netherlands, you must inform the IND as soon as possible. You may be able to apply for a different residence permit in the event of divorce, separation, or death of a family member who is your visa sponsor. If you come to the Netherlands on a family visa/permit as a spouse or partner and you divorce or separate, you can usually get your own independent residence permit if you meet one of the following conditions: You have been living on your temporary residence permit for five years and have completed the Dutch integration exam (unless exempt)

You qualify for a different permit on other grounds, for example, if you are working or studying in the Netherlands Suppose a divorce results in a child under 18 no longer living with the parent who sponsored their family visa. In that case, if they have lived on a temporary residence permit for a year or more, they usually qualify for an independent residence permit. In the event of the death of a relative, you can usually stay in the Netherlands on an independent residence permit if your main residence was and still is the Netherlands.