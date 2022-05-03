How you can help refugees

What is a refugee? Firstly, it helps to define exactly what a refugee is. We often hear refugees discussed on the news or in conversations. However, in the same way the difference between expats and immigrants can prove elusive, many aren’t clear on the distinctions between refugees and other categories of migrants. The UNHCR helping Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia Refugees are people who have had to leave their home country due to war, conflict, persecution or instability, often leaving behind their family and belongings in the process. The 1951 Refugee Convention defines a refugee as “someone who is unable or unwilling to return to their country of origin owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion.” Ukrainian refugees on the Ukrainian-Slovak border Refugees are distinct from other categories of migrants, such as those that choose to move to another country for reasons such as work, study, or joining family. However, the distinctions can sometimes be blurred. For example, someone may move to another country to pursue a better livelihood due to volatile economic and political conditions in their home country. But they would need to prove that they are persecuted on the grounds above to apply for refugee status. Refugees and asylum-seekers are terms that we often use interchangeably. The distinction here is fairly simple: Refugees have been legally recognized as such.

have been legally recognized as such. Asylum-seekers have applied for refugee status and are awaiting a decision.

have applied for refugee status and are awaiting a decision. Internally displaced people (IDP) are those forced to flee their homes, but who have relocated elsewhere within their home country.

The current global situation The current Ukrainian refugee crisis is a result of Russia’s invasion of the country, which began in February 2022. It became one of the biggest military assaults in Europe since World War Two. In a few weeks, the situation has generated millions of refugees from Ukraine and around several hundred thousand IDPs. Over half have fled to Poland, with Romania, Moldova, Hungary, and Slovakia also welcoming hundreds of thousands between them. This is one of the fastest-developing refugee crises of modern times but, sadly, it is far from unique. There are currently over 84 million people across the globe who have fled their homes due to violence or persecution. This includes 30.5 million worldwide refugees, 48 million IDPs and 4.4 million asylum-seekers. More than one-fifth of this refugee total (6.8 million) has come from Syria following the outbreak of civil war in the country in 2011. As of mid-2021, the other countries that produced the most refugees were: Venezuela (4.1 million)

Afghanistan (2.6 million)

South Sudan (2.2 million)

Myanmar (1.1 million) There are also around 5 million Palestinian refugees and IDPs. We are yet to see how many civilians in total will have no choice but to exit Ukraine. Other countries experiencing conflicts that killed at least 10,000 people in 2020/21 include: Ethiopia – the Tigray War has killed an estimated 50,000 civilians since November 2020.

– the Tigray War has killed an estimated 50,000 civilians since November 2020. Yemen – the civil war involving Saudi forces has killed around 377,000 since 2014. Children under 5 account for 70% of deaths.

– the civil war involving Saudi forces has killed around 377,000 since 2014. Children under 5 account for 70% of deaths. Mexico – around 350,000 killed in a drug war since 2006 A girl living in a camp for displaced people in Yemen Nearly 40% of worldwide refugees have ended up in just five countries, as of mid-2021: Türkiye (3.7 million)

Colombia (1.7 million)

Uganda (1.5 million)

Pakistan (1.4 million)

Germany (1.2 million)

Donating funds to organizations that support refugees Giving money is an obvious but effective way of providing support. You can provide much-needed funds to organizations ranging from large global NGOs to small local groups. If you want to give lasting support, consider setting up a monthly direct debit. Most charities and NGOs will have information on their website about where the money goes. This could be, for example, towards providing food, clothing, or medical supplies, campaigning for better refugee rights, or simply raising awareness. You could also donate to organizations working in areas that have an impact on the global refugee situation. For example, conflict prevention or improving human rights. Local relief teams distribute aid to refugees in Syria If you want to go one step further, you could consider fundraising for a particular cause. Ways you could do this include a sponsored run, swim, or cycle, holding a garden sale, or even organizing a community fundraising event. There are now many websites to help with fundraising where people can donate securely, making it easier to extend your reach and gather more sponsors. List of international organizations that support refugees You can search for refugee organizations specific to your own country. Here are just a few of the main international charities and non-profit organizations working in the areas of refugee support, human rights, and humanitarian response: Amnesty International

CARE

Choose Love

Humanity & Inclusion

Human Rights Watch

International Committee of the Red Cross

International Rescue Committee

Médecins Sans Frontières

Refugees International

Reprieve

UNHCR

UNICEF