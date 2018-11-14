Homesick: the best cure is extra attention

What it means to be homesick

A longing – sometimes melancholic, sometimes painful – for the security of something familiar. Homesickness is often triggered by feeling lost or confused while living in a new context. It’s especially common amongst those working remotely while living abroad, as remote workers don’t have a dedicated office with colleagues that you see in-person on a regular basis.

It can happen to anyone. Migrants who leave their home countries. Children who are away from home for the first time. Elderly people for whom changes sometimes go too quickly. Radio Netherlands Worldwide recently produced a series on the theme of homesickness, a universal longing for something that is not there.

It’s perfectly normal to feel homesick after you move abroad (Photo: Joshua Earle/Unsplash)

“We’re going to start with the grooming and then we’ll go riding,” says the horse-riding instructor. It’s probably every young girl’s dream – a whole week riding one of the best horses in the world. A dream that many Dutch children fulfill when they go to riding camp in the summer. A week of adventure, but also one away from Mom and Dad, from friends, including best friends, and also pets, and those soft, cuddly toys. It can take getting used to.

“This is the first time I’ve been away from Mum and Dad,” says nine-year-old Myrthe. “I find it a little bit nerve-wracking.”

Max, aged ten, has two roommates; they, too, often turn pale and fall silent. “Before going to sleep, they repeat: ‘I want to go home.’ And then they cry for a while. But then I think: they’ll be fine eventually.”