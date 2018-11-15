The benefits of working from home As with almost anything in life, there are several benefits of working from home but also some challenges. Forbes published the results of a survey where people were asked what the main benefits of working from home were. According to the survey, the top five benefits mentioned were: Work/home balance Save fuel Avoid traffic More productivity Less distractions It is easy to understand why working from home has become so popular. The freedom of choosing your working hours, combined with the possibility of being able to be there for your family (or for yourself), plus the opportunity of saving some money are all good reasons for such a decision. It is difficult for some people in management to trust an employee who is working from home, because the physical presence of the employee in the office brings an idea of control. Their logic is, if I can’t see my employee, I can’t trust them. Luckily this old-fashioned concept is shifting to a more modern idea of clearer goal-setting and more efficient ways to check for achievement that don’t require the employee to be physically in the office at all times.

Challenges of working from home Nevertheless, many people have concerns about working from home and find it challenging to make the transition. Contrarily, these people argue that there are quite a lot of downsides and prefer the security of a cubicle at the company’s office. Some of the concerns mentioned are: time management and productivity

personal finances, health insurance, or school tuition

working too much and not being able to take any vacation or time off

feeling isolated, and not being able to share or collaborate with a colleague