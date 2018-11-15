Leadership styles to avoid when working globally

There are numerous leadership traits that should be avoided to ensure organizations have the greatest chance of success. Cultural awareness can ease the difficulties leaders face when transitioning to global leadership. Here are three leadership traits to avoid when working abroad. Dismissing cultural differences

Ignoring business etiquette

Refusing to change

Dismissing cultural differences One of the biggest challenges for leaders in global organizations who manage cross-cultural teams is understanding intercultural differences. Leaders should steer clear of assuming that culturally diverse individuals will operate identically to them. In reality, they won’t always respond in a predictable manner according to your perspective. For example, understanding how different people perceive authority is crucial. In some cultures, particularly in the United States and western European countries, if a team member challenges a managerial decision, it’s considered acceptable behavior. Conversely, staff challenge their superiors infrequently in many Asian countries. Asking for feedback from the former group of employees is likely to elicit more response than asking the latter group. Cultural awareness can help leaders learn how to best to address such challenges, then communicate and manage culturally different teams effectively.

Ignoring business etiquette Even in relatively small geographic areas such as Europe, business practices, customs, and leadership styles differ significantly. This is particularly noticeable when comparing northern and southern Europe. As a general rule, building personal relationships is important to solidify business between people in southern Europe; this includes countries such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It is not as relevant in northern European countries, however. While many northern European countries might consider having a lunch meeting in the office and order in sandwiches, most southern Europeans may consider it more appropriate to have the meeting at a restaurant. The impression drawn from either approach could affect the success of the meeting; some northern Europeans might view such an approach by their southern neighbors as lazy or southern professionals view northerners as uncaring. Leaders must pay attention to how international partners do business to improve their chances of success.