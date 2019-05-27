New Zealand: disruptive tech on an entrepreneur visa The land of the long white cloud topped the World Bank’s 2019 Ease of Doing Business Index, another point in favor of a country that consistently tops quality of life rankings. New Zealand wins points for protecting investors, registering property, and starting a business; the country ranks in the top three on all these fronts. Most impressive, the country’s regulatory environment is so focused on innovative companies that all it takes is one day and one procedure to start running a new business – although you’ll need to reserve your company name 20 days in advance. Got a pile of cash and a killer idea? Ride the wave to New Zealand, the easiest country in the world to do business (Photo: Tim Marshall / Unsplash) Expats who want to launch a company in New Zealand have it easy, too. New Zealand’s Entrepreneur Work Visa allows anyone to buy or set up a business as a first step towards residence. To apply, you’ll need to provide a detailed business plan, have at least NZ$100,000 to invest in your business and score 120 on its points scale. With growth of over 3% in the three years to 2017, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pushing to transform the agrarian economy into a leader in emerging and disruptive technologies. With record startup investment inflows, there are several reasons for wannabe entrepreneurs to move to the edge of the world.

Singapore: the ideal place for an engineer This tiny country is a global financial center with a strong export economy. Having a well-connected transport and export-led logistics hub catering to approximately four billion people across Asia ensures that Singapore is a great location to launch a business. The World Bank ranks the Lion City as the best place in Asia – and the second overall – for doing business; it gets extra points for cutting the new company launch time to just over a day. The best place in the world to enforce contracts, Singapore recently amended its Companies Act to make ownership more transparent. Its strong, growth-focused ecosystem sees Singapore rank as one of the world’s most competitive economies. Got a hydroponics patent to your name? Singapore may offer you an entrepreneur visa. In 2017, Singapore’s EntrePass made it easier for expats to enter and establish a new business on the island in recent years. However, foreigners must meet several requirements before their entrepreneur visa is confirmed. These include getting at least SG$100,000 in funding from a government-accredited venture capitalist or angel investor. Foreigners investing money cannot run several types of businesses; these include coffee shops, bars, food courts, massage parlors, and employment agencies. Where it does want innovators is in life sciences, energy, chemicals, aerospace, and electronics wafers. If you’re an engineer with a patent to your name, Singapore should be on your list.

Hong Kong: easy entrepreneur visas in a bustling region Fancy your ability to do business with the Chinese? You’ll probably want to settle on Hong Kong, which the World Bank says is the fifth-friendliest place to start a business, and the fourth easiest to keep your operations running smoothly. You don’t necessarily need to know Cantonese or Mandarin to do business. However, it helps when registering property, getting credit, or resolving insolvency; the Special Administrative Region scores worse on these fronts. Business registration is now also more expensive than in previous years. Hong Kong has plenty going for it; a liberal economic system, lack of trade barriers, a transparent legal system, intellectual property protection, and low taxes all make it worthwhile for any businesses focused on the Asia-Pacific region. Want to reach the Chinese market? Hong Kong has a long history as a base for entrepreneurs (Photo: Chromatograph / Unsplash) Unlike Singapore, there are no minimum capital requirements for its Entry for Investment entrepreneur visa. You do, however, need to have a two-year business plan; this includes a revenue forecast, a market analysis, and an explanation of how you expect to contribute to the economy. Authorities ask for proof of capital investment; this amounts to enough funds to cover your start-up costs and operational costs for three to six months. Factors such as your own education and the suitability of your office all play a role. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wants to develop the technology, innovation, and creative services sectors in order to diversity the economy. She is backed by plans to create the Greater Bay Area, a cluster of urban areas projected to be worth HK$28 trillion by 2030. Although the city has seen some collateral damage because of China’s ongoing trade disputes with the United States, Hong Kong is expected to post GDP growth of 2.5% through to 2020.

United Kingdom: get an entrepreneur visa despite the chaos If you’re willing to deal with the economic uncertainty of Brexit (maybe you’ve got an idea for a company that thrives on chaos), you could do worse than launching a company in the United Kingdom. Although the World Bank ranks it 19th in terms of getting a start-up off the ground, with four procedures and just over four days to launch, Britain is the ninth-easiest place in the world to do business. Written a pile of code that can speed up financial transactions? The UK wants to hear from you (Photo: Marc Kleen / Unsplash) In March 2019, UK immigration policies expanded with two different kinds of entrepreneur visas. The country’s two-year start-up visa is for non-EEA nationals who can support themselves while developing their business idea. An innovator visa, on the other hand, is offered for three years, but new businesses need an investment of at least £50,000, and the founder isn’t allowed to work elsewhere. Both entrepreneur visa types require that the applicant be endorsed by a business, a higher educational institution, or an incubator. In particular, Britain wants to attract talent in technology, financial services, and science. While the British economic growth rate will slow in 2019, it’s forecast to remain well above 1.5% in 2020. Regardless of Brexit‘s effects on British currency value, there’s certainly a solid reason to consider launching a company in the UK, the world’s sixth-largest economy.