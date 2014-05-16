Who can start a business in Switzerland? Foreign residents can set up their own business in Switzerland. However, only those that meet certain requirements have a legal right to start a business. EU/EFTA nationals can become self-employed or set up a business with relative ease. You just need to register for a permit at your local canton and show proof of your self-employed activity (for example, detailed business plan, VAT number, or entry into the commercial register). Third country nationals need to have a valid C residence permit, unless they are married to a Swiss citizen/permanent resident. Otherwise, you will need to apply through your local cantonal authority. You will need to meet the personal requirements for a Swiss work visa. You should also demonstrate that your business will have lasting positive benefits for the Swiss labor market. For example, with a detailed business plan or evidence of strong relationships with existing Swiss companies. Financial requirements for setting up a business in Switzerland depend on what type of business you are setting up. That includes legal structure, and whether you need any special licenses. See below for more information. The Swiss government SME Portal has information on agencies that help with setting up a business in Switzerland.

Starting up an online business in Switzerland Setting up an online business is an alternative to opening up one with a physical address, something that is becoming increasingly popular in the digital age. One big advantage of doing this is that you eliminate overheads such as rent and utilities costs. The number of e-businesses in Switzerland is growing fast. In retail, for example, e-commerce accounted for 14.2% of trade in 2021. The process for setting up as an online business is largely similar to setting up a physical business in terms of things such as visa and registration requirements. The key difference is that, rather than having to find a suitable premises or office space, you’ll need to sort out a website or online presence, and register using your domain name. If you set up as an incorporated company, you’ll still need to give a physical address when registering. Unless you are skilled at building websites, it’s advisable to hire a web designer for this. If you’re an online retailer, you can also use platforms such as eBay (in German) or Ricardo (in German, French and Italian). You can also find virtual office providers in Switzerland. These provide you with an official business address, plus additional services such as taking phone calls or answering emails.

Foreign companies opening up a branch or subsidiary in Switzerland Foreign companies can choose to expand into Switzerland by opening up a branch or subsidiary. A branch is a financially independent arm that is legally dependent on the parent company based outside Switzerland. This means that, although it has separate accounts, it trades under the same name, and the parent firm is ultimately responsible for finances and liable for any debts. In contrast, a subsidiary operates as a legally independent company (either a Sàrl or SA/AG). The foreign parent company owns some of the capital and retains some decision-making control, typically through board membership. However, its liability is limited to the amount it invests in the subsidiary. Both branches and subsidiaries have to register as businesses with the Swiss authorities and they need at least one representative from the parent company who is a Swiss resident. They have to operate the same as Swiss businesses, keep accounts and pay Swiss taxes, although they can benefit from certain exemptions and double taxation agreements. Subsidiaries also need separate articles of association, and heed the same minimum share capital requirements as domestic businesses. Branches can use certified copies of the parent company articles of association. They also need to provide evidence of the decision to open up a branch in Switzerland, for example minutes of the meeting where the decision was taken.

Starting up a non-profit company in Switzerland If you want to set up a non-profit organization in Switzerland, you should set up an association. Associations are run similar to business in Switzerland, but they are not for profit. They can engage in commercial activities, but this should be invested back into the association or towards activities that meet its objectives. An association in Switzerland needs at least two founder members (either individuals or organizations) and should enter into the Swiss trade register. It only needs to enter in the commercial register if it engages in commercial activities and has both CHF 10 million of assets and CHF 20 million of turnover in two consecutive years. Associations need articles of association detailing the key objectives, a governing board with at least one member, an appointed auditor, and an annual general assembly. Another type of charitable organization in Switzerland is a foundation. Foundations can engage in commercial activities and be linked to an existing company, however they need to be run in agreement with the founder’s wishes. They often form part of wills in Switzerland. Foundations are regulated by the Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority in Switzerland (link in German, French and Italian). They need to enter the trade register and have a minimum share capital of CHF 50,000.

Administrating your business in Switzerland All business in Switzerland should keep records of their accounts for ten years. However, the level of record-keeping depends on company size. The following should keep full accounts and prepare financial reports: Sole traders and partnerships that generated sales revenues of at least CHF 500,000 in the last financial year

Legal entities (companies, associations, and foundations) The following only have to keep accounts on their receipts and disbursements (cash method of accounting) and their financial position: Sole traders and partnerships with less than CHF 500,000 in the last financial year

Associations and foundations that don’t have to enter the commercial register

All Swiss organizations that are legal entities must have an annual audit, unless they have fewer than ten employees and owners unanimously consent to forego it. Most smaller companies only need to have a limited audit. Your business will need an ordinary (full) audit if it exceeds two of the following thresholds in two consecutive financial years: Balance sheet total of CHF 20 million

Revenue of CHF 40 million

250 full-time employees There are a number of accounting software packages to help with administrating your business in Switzerland, including KLARA, bexio and Fiduly. Business invoicing in Switzerland Swiss business invoices should contain the following information: Company name and address

Invoice date

Unique invoice number

Description of goods and services, together with rate charged

Business VAT number, if applicable

Total amount including VAT, with details if VAT applied to each item

Business banking in Switzerland If you set up a limited company, cooperative, association or foundation I Switzerland, you’ll need to open up a separate business bank account to manage your finances. Sole traders and partnerships don’t have to have separate business accounts, although this is recommended to make it easier to keep track of finances. You’ll need to provide company name, registration information, plus details of account signatories to open an account. All share capital will need to be deposited into the account once the business starts up. Most banks offer a range of business services such as business loans, insurance and investment products. Another good solution is to use online banks that have business banking options. They usually facilitate international transactions, and their apps are available in several languages. For example: N26

Revolut You can search for banks in the Expatica business directory for Switzerland and compare deals on the Moneyland website.

Taxation for businesses in Switzerland All businesses that exist as a separate legal entity, such as limited companies, need to pay corporate tax in Switzerland. Sole traders and general partnerships don’t pay corporate tax. Instead, the business owners pay income tax on their individual profit share. Businesses based in Switzerland are taxed on worldwide income. Foreign businesses with Swiss branches or subsidiaries pay tax on income made in Switzerland. However, Switzerland has agreements with a number of countries to avoid double taxation. Corporate taxes in Switzerland are levied at federal and cantonal level. There are a range of exemptions, deductions and credits available, which vary across cantons. When you register your business with the Swiss authorities, this will register you for corporate tax. Expatica’s guide to Read all about business taxes in Switzerland Read more Businesses with a turnover of more than CHF 100,000 also need to register for VAT. The 2021 general VAT rate in Switzerland is 7.7%, although it is reduced on certain goods such as food and books. Businesses with a lower turnover can register for VAT voluntarily if they wish. Other taxes for certain businesses, for example withholding tax or stamp duty, may also apply.

Business insurance in Switzerland There are a variety of different business insurances in Switzerland. Some are compulsory, some are optional. The main types are: Social insurance – these are mandatory for all companies. With sole traders and partnerships, owners need to register for at least a basic Swiss pension (Old-Age and Survivor’s Insurance – OASI) and disability insurance for themselves. Businesses with employees, including limited companies employing their owners as directors, also need to register all employees for unemployment insurance (UV) and accident insurance.

– these are mandatory for all companies. With sole traders and partnerships, owners need to register for at least a basic Swiss pension (Old-Age and Survivor’s Insurance – OASI) and disability insurance for themselves. Businesses with employees, including limited companies employing their owners as directors, also need to register all employees for unemployment insurance (UV) and accident insurance. Public liability insurance – covers accidents and injuries to third parties, as well as damage to their property caused by your business products, services, operations or premises. Compulsory for most businesses.

– covers accidents and injuries to third parties, as well as damage to their property caused by your business products, services, operations or premises. Compulsory for most businesses. Property insurance – sometimes split into two types (building and contents), covers damage to or loss of business property. Usually compulsory to at least building coverage.

– sometimes split into two types (building and contents), covers damage to or loss of business property. Usually compulsory to at least building coverage. Operating loss insurance – sometimes called business interruption insurance, a voluntary insurance covering costs if you have to stop trading for a period of time due to circumstances beyond your control.

– sometimes called business interruption insurance, a voluntary insurance covering costs if you have to stop trading for a period of time due to circumstances beyond your control. Cyber insurance – optional insurance covering the likes of data loss and cyber-attacks.

– optional insurance covering the likes of data loss and cyber-attacks. Professional liability insurance – optional insurance covering financial losses to third parties due to your business operations, for example mistakes made.

Support and advice when starting up a business in Switzerland The Swiss government SME Portal is the best starting point for business support and advice. You can find information on all aspects of business start-up and development, including an overview of the key characteristics of the four main business types and a link to cantonal economic development agencies. Other support available includes: Innosuisse – the Swiss Innovation Agency providing support and coaching for entrepreneurs

Venturelab – support for Swiss startups

Genilem – a non-profit association helping entrepreneurs start successful businesses (in French)

Eureka Eurostars – Europe-wide project with funding opportunities for SMEs

Female Founders – support for women entrepreneurs

Corporate social responsibility in Switzerland Switzerland is a liberal economy with a minimal level of state regulation on business. When it comes to corporate social responsibility (CSR), there are fewer statutory requirements than in many European countries and it is largely up to businesses to develop their own CSR strategies and activities. Switzerland ranks 23rd out of 49 European countries on CSR Hub ratings, with a score of 52/100. The federal government has a CSR section on its website with information on how businesses can meet global standards and improve their performance in areas such as human rights, working conditions, environmental sustainability, anti-corruption, transparency, consumer interests, and gender equality. This includes a link to the 2020-23 CSR Action Plan, useful tools for implementing CSR for your business, and support available for specific sectors. You can find more general advice on developing a CSR policy for a multinational company on the OECD’s website and for SMEs on Micro Startups.