Minimum wage and average salary in Switzerland

Average salaries in Switzerland Despite not having a national minimum wage, workers in Switzerland are among the highest-paid in the world. In 2020, the OECD reported that the average annual salary in Switzerland was around CHF 60,600. The average wage has remained relatively steady over the past decade. However, salary is not the only thing to consider when getting a job in Switzerland. There are many other workplace benefits you should factor in. All employees in Switzerland are entitled to at least four weeks of holiday per year. Workers aged 20 and younger are entitled to five weeks. Other absences from work (e.g., accident, illness, or bereavement) are up to employers’ discretion. Many employers take out insurance to pay their employees 80% of their wages during prolonged absences. Employers pay for at least half of the amount of the premiums. All employed mothers (full and part-time) receive 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. As of 1 January 2021, employed fathers can also receive paternity leave. Average salary in Switzerland by sector What you can expect to earn depends to a large extent on your sector. The Federal Statistical Office compiled the following average earnings according to sector in 2018:Here’s a simplified look at what you can expect to earn in various economic sectors in Switzerland. This data was compiled by the Swiss (FSO) in 2018. Job sector Avg gross monthly wage (CHF) Accommodation and food service 4,412 Administrative and support service 5,328 Arts, entertainment and recreation 6,549 Construction 6,218 Financial and insurance activities 9,286 Human health and social work 6,406 Information and communication 8,724 Manufacturing 6,436 Professional, scientific, and technical 7,873 Average salary in Switzerland by job function The table below shows some additional estimated average salaries for different jobs in Switzerland. These gross salary estimates from Lohncomputer are based on full-time contracts. However, remember that these average salaries will vary depending on your location. Typically, you’ll earn more in larger cities like Zurich and Basel than you would in more rural areas. Occupation Annual salary (CHF) Monthly salary (CHF) Teacher 87,500 7,292 Marketing officer 90,500 7,542 Product manager 105,000 8,750 Nurse 68,000 5,667 IT systems specialist 117,000 9,750 Account manager 95,550 7,963 Postal worker 66,600 5,550 Graphic artist 55,000 4,584 Salary checker in Switzerland There are several ways to compare your salary in Switzerland. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has an online national wage calculator that provides a view of typical salary ranges based on your sector, age, experience, and education level. You can also compare your salary on sites such as Jobs.ch or Glassdoor.

What to do if your salary is too low in Switzerland If you feel that you are being discriminated against at work based on your gender, race, or disability, you can take legal action against your employer in a Swiss court. The Swiss Gender Equality Act requires companies found guilty of gender-based pay discrimination to repay the wage difference. If you think you are being paid unfairly because of your gender, the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) advises you to first try to find a resolution with your employer before taking the matter to court. Your company might even have a designated person to oversee gender equality in the workplace. If an agreement cannot be reached, you should contact an equal opportunities office, advice center, staff association, or your trade union. Each canton has a conciliation authority concerned with gender equality at work. Legal proceedings on the canton level are free of charge. However, you will have to pay lawyer's fees. You can not be terminated from your employment as retaliation for your discrimination claim during this process or six months after conciliation or court proceedings.