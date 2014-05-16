Bachletten Located in the inner southwest of Basel, Bachletten is a popular residential neighborhood and an attractive option for expats. The area combines great cafés and restaurants with popular tourist attractions, all of which are just a stone’s throw from the city center. Gartenbad Bachgraben Environment Because it is one of Basel’s top residential areas, many expats living in Basel end up in Bachletten. That said, there are usually plenty of visitors here, too, owing to the neighborhood’s inner-city location and numerous attractions. Although some parts are quiet, other areas can be much louder and busier. The area around Laupenring, for instance, is a major thoroughfare that cuts across the neighborhood and can be a bit noisy. Nevertheless, there are several parks and open spaces in the area, including the Gartenbad Bachgraben where locals and visitors flock to enjoy the pool and a round or two of mini-golf. Facilities Bachletten has plenty of facilities and attractions, which is why many people living in Basel base themselves here. In fact, many non-residents also come here to check out Basel Zoo and relax at Schützenmattpark. There are also several restaurants and cafés on the west side of the district, including Crescenda Gründungskurse, Sukho Thai, Pizzeria Dorenbach, and Schützenhaus. Families living in the area also have a choice of several public and private schools and kindergartens. Transport If you’re looking to enjoy inner-city living in Basel, then it doesn’t get much better than Bachletten. In fact, the area has easy access to Basel’s tram network, which can get you into the city center in a matter of minutes. If you prefer to travel under your own steam, however, then you can walk into the Altstadt in less than 30 minutes. Accommodation When it comes to accommodation, Bachletten has a little something for everyone. In fact, the district has surprisingly diverse accommodation options for expats who are considering living in Basel. As such, singles can rent a modest post-war studio apartment for just CHF 500/month. However, the neighborhood also has plenty of regal villas in quieter areas which are perfect for expat families. For instance, you can expect to pay around CHF 4,000/month for a five-bedroom property. Work and business As a primarily residential neighborhood, Bachletten is not the best place for expats looking for a job. That said, there are some businesses in the area that operate in the IT, engineering, and chemicals industries. As such, it might be possible to find jobs in Bachletten within these fields; although you would probably need to speak Swiss-German. What this neighborhood is best for: Expat families and singles who want to enjoy everything that living in Basel has to offer.

Riehen Across the Rhine River from Basel’s Altstadt, Riehen is a sizeable neighborhood in the city’s northeast. The outer district boasts the highest quality of life in Switzerland, offering plenty of green space and family-friendly facilities. Another major claim to fame is that Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer grew up here. Discover other famous Swiss people. Environment Another popular neighborhood among expats, Riehen has plenty going for it. For instance, a quarter of the area is dedicated to agriculture and a further 25% is given over to forested areas, meaning that there is plenty of outdoor space and nature to explore. In addition, there are man-made parks such as Sarasin Park and Berower Park. As such, the area is popular with those who love being near nature and enjoy a quieter life while still being close to the city center. Nearly 20% of the population is foreign-born too, and as such, many expats living in Basel end up here. Facilities Riehen is home to a bit of everything which is perhaps what makes it so attractive to locals. As such, you will find plenty of Swiss supermarkets – including popular local chain Migros – numerous hospitals and clinics, and a number of schools. A plethora of popular restaurants also make Riehen a top choice for foodies living in Basel. While you are there, be sure to enjoy a meal at Les Garcons, Cheval Blanc, La Serenissima, and Landgasthof Riehen. For visitors, there are a handful of hotels, as well as the famous Foundation Beyeler Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Museum Kultur & Spiel Riehen (a toy museum), and the Erlenmatt flea market. Transport As with most parts of Basel – and Switzerland in general – Riehen has good transport connections. As such, residents can hop on a train at the Riehen or Riehen Niederholz stations to get into the city center within minutes. Similarly, the Basel tram network runs through the district and up to the German border. Accommodation Living in Basel is not exactly cheap and Riehen is a solidly middle-class neighborhood, which is reflected in the cost of accommodation. Although you can rent elegant standalone villas for CHF 6,500/month, these are the exception rather than the norm. On average, it will cost you CHF 3,000 to CHF 4,000 to rent a house in Riehen. An apartment, on the other hand, will set you back around CHF 1,200 to CHF 1,700. Work and business Agriculture is one of the primary industries in Riehen. As such, there are jobs in this particular industry to be had. However, the area is also home to companies that specialize in pharmaceuticals and metal construction. In addition, many contractors, IT companies, and business consultants are based here. Notably, having a grasp of Swiss-German will significantly boost your chances of landing a job in the area. What this neighborhood is best for: Easy, breezy suburban living that offers easy access to the city center.

Matthäus Located northeast of Basel’s Altstadt, the small but punchy neighborhood of Matthäus is a lively place to be. Although it has a history of being a slightly rough-and-tumble riverside quarter, the area is fast becoming one of Basel’s most exciting districts. And it doesn’t get more exciting than this when it comes to living in Basel. Vito Klybeck (Photo: Vito Klybeck) Environment Sitting alongside the Rhine River, the district of Matthäus is decidedly urban. There is plenty of infrastructure so residents enjoy a bustling pace of life. However, like the rest of Switzerland, the neighborhood is pretty safe and reasonably quiet at night. In addition, there is plenty of commercial action happening here compared to other parts of Basel. It is, however, not the best area for families, given the lack of green outdoor spaces. As a result, they often choose to settle in other districts in Basel. Facilities There are a wealth of shops and restaurants around Matthäus and as such, you will always find something to tempt you to part with your hard-earned francs. That said, be sure to swing by Restaurant Union, an edgy space that is popular with young creatives for its burgers, poke bowls, and pre-gaming drinks. If that doesn’t appeal, though, there are plenty of other options. In fact, residents are spoiled for choice with Middle Eastern fare at Restaurant Ephesus, Thai at Chantaburi, pizza at Vito Klybeck, and more general European menus at La Fourchette, Lu Restaurant, and Restaurant Concordia. You will also find some schools in the area, including the SIS Swiss International School, as well as a public library, and the Matthäukirke church. Transport The main transport hub in Matthäus is Feldbergstrasse station. As such, you will find tram, bus, and train links from here. These will get you to other parts of the city quite easily. There are also bus and tram stops dotted throughout the area, although these are sparse compared to other parts of the city. Therefore, if you can walk it, you should. Accommodation While it might once have had more humble origins, Matthäus is definitely an up-and-coming district and local housing prices reflect this. As such, the lower end of accommodation here might include apartment rentals that begin at CHF 1,200/month. However, there are much flashier family homes on the riverfront side of the neighborhood that rent from CHF 3,000 to CHF 6,500 per month. You could find cheaper areas for living in Basel – but would you want to? Work and business Matthäus is not the top choice for white-collar jobs, and certainly not for expats. If you want to live here, however, then do it because you love the area. Jobs here tend to be within the retail, service, and hospitality industries, so if that is what you are looking for, have at it. Otherwise, you will probably want to find work elsewhere. What this neighborhood is best for: Single and coupled-up expats who want to enjoy the best of inner-city living – and can afford the rent.

Gundeldingen Also called Gundeli, the inner-city district of Gundeldingen is next to the more upscale Bechletten. However, this very international quarter has a bit more life than its posher neighbor. Liesbergermatte park (Photo: Canton of Basel-Stadt) Environment Because of its international nature, Gundeldingen is popular with foreign citizens living in Basel. As such, expats might feel a bit more welcome here than in other parts of the city. It also has a very residential feel, offering plenty of diverse shops and restaurants. Because of this mix, certain parts of the district are quiet while others are busier. Generally speaking, though, it is mostly quiet at night. Families love the Spielplatz Winkelriedplatz playground and the green Liesbergermatte park. Meanwhile, fitness fanatics tend to flock to the Pruntrutermatte park which houses the Outdoor Fitness UrbanFit athletic area. Facilities Because of a well-developed commercial sector, you will find everything you need in Gundeldingen. As a result, the district makes living in Basel a breeze. A wealth of supermarkets cater to local residents and as such, you will find chains like Migros, Aldi, Denner Discount, and Coop Genossenschaft. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to Swiss supermarkets and grocery stores Read more And be sure to stock up your home bar at Paul Ullrich AG, which specializes in wine and spirits. While you are there, you can also eat your way around the world. Start at Thai Square, head to Mum’s Kitchen for Vietnamese, then stop by Vito Gundeli Italian for pizza. But be sure to save time for Gundeldinger Feld, a converted factory that houses bars, restaurants, a climbing hall, and cultural events under one roof. Hinterhof, one of Basel’s biggest urban nightclubs, is also located here. Transport Basel’s main train station, Banhof Basel SBB, is located in Gundeldinger. Because of this, local residents can easily access a range of transportation options. These will take them all over the city as well as to other parts of Switzerland and beyond. The local Flixbus station is also situated here, which means that you can easily hop on a bus to another European destination whenever you get bored of living in Basel. Accommodation Housing in Gundeldingen is as diverse as the district itself. Because of this, though, almost everyone will be able to find a comfortable home to meet their budget. Singles might opt for a cozy apartment that rents for CHF 800 to CHF 1,200/month. Families, however, might find that a large modern apartment or an elegant townhouse is a better option. Of course, rents for these are significantly more, reaching around CHF 3,500 on the upper end of the scale. A word of warning: avoid choosing a place near the city’s ring road as this will be noisy, even at night. Work and business Gundeldingen is home to a number of different companies and industries, so it might be possible for expats to find work here. While international pharmaceutical company Bayer has a big presence here, several other industries are also represented in the area. White-collar types might find their new work-home in the MOH (Meret Oppenheim Hochhaus. The neighborhood landmark is a contemporary building that houses swish offices and apartments. What this neighborhood is best for: Expats looking to live in a bustling, diverse area.

Wettstein and Kleinbasel To say that Wettstein has undergone a renaissance is something of an understatement. Once upon a time, this neighborhood was dismissed as das mindere Basel, or ‘lesser Basel.’ However, now, the district is a lively and popular spot with locals. Many expats living in Basel are also drawn to this riverside quarter, which is located in Kleinbasel’s Altstadt. The Wettstein Bridge Environment Ticino might be considered to be the Mediterranean heart of Switzerland, but Wettstein and Kleinbasel could be a close second. After all, the riverfront neighborhood gets plenty of sunlight and is also home to bustling squares and streets and plenty of alfresco cafés; much like the Mediterranean itself. Wittstein also has a reasonably diverse and creative feel, which is why locals and visitors love it. And with nearly 50% of the population being immigrants, expats are very welcome, too. Facilities You’ll find a bit of everything in Wettstein, which is why it is a great choice for living in Basel. Because of the relatively cheaper commercial rents, the types of businesses here are very diverse. For instance, you will find great independent boutiques, exciting art galleries, and lots of restaurants and bars. In fact, Basel residents often flock here to eat at places like Restaurant Trio and Roter Bären and pick up bread and pastries from Bäckerei KULT. There are also several tourist attractions. Visitors particularly like Wittstein for the Museum Tinguely which pays homage to the works of Swiss painter and sculptor Jean Tinguely. Locals, meanwhile, are more likely to visit the Landgut Sandgrube open house and Kultur Reverenz art gallery. There are plenty of essential amenities on offer for Wettstein locals, too, including several schools – such as the Bilingual Kids Academy (BKA) – and a library. And although there is no hospital in the district, there are several clinics that attend to everyday illnesses. Transport Being a reasonably small district, transport options are somewhat limited in Wettstein. That said, there are several buses in the area. In fact, you can hop on one and be in the Basel Altstadt in less than 15 minutes. And, just outside the area, Basel Bad station offers extensive train connections to other parts of the city – and Switzerland. Accommodation Expats in Wettstein might like to hunker down at the Wettstein Apartments, a collection of bright, modern flats that are a comfortable option for living in Basel. These also serve as a good short-term base while you are looking for more permanent accommodation. A studio apartment here starts from CHF 1,870, while two-bedroom apartments range from CHF 2,580. Elsewhere in the district, you will find plenty of other options. If you are lucky, you may be able to snag a modern four-bedroom townhouse for about CHF 3,500. At the lower end of the scale, however, you might find a slightly pricey studio for about CHF 1,000. Work and business Because of its more robust economy, Wettstein is home to a range of different companies. In fact, top-tier pharmaceutical company Hoffman La-Roche has offices here. As such, the neighborhood may be a good choice for expats working and living in Basel. It could also be a good choice for those looking for a job. What this neighborhood is best for: Lively inner-city living – as long as you can afford the high cost of living.

Where to find accommodation in Basel While there are numerous accommodation options to choose from, finding your home base while living in Basel can be tricky. This is because many of the coveted properties were bought a long time ago and are retained within families. Every now and then, though, a swoon-worthy townhouse will come on the market. And when it does, pounce on it – because it won’t be there for long. On the plus side, however, there are plenty of rental apartments in Basel, and many of them are clean, modern, and have decent communal facilities. Property agents can be a good place to start when it comes to finding accommodation in Basel. However, just be aware that they may try to push you towards certain districts that they think you might want. As such, be sure to ask to see other options before making a decision. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to housing in Switzerland Read more It’s also a good idea to search online for property. In fact, you might want to do this even before you start living in Basel. This is because you will be able to get a good idea of what styles of housing are available and how much you can expect to pay in different districts. Furthermore, you may even be able to organize a private deal and bypass agency fees for a rental property. If you want to explore your options, here are some websites to check out: Homegate

Homelike

Home.ch

HousingAnywhere

Immobilien Basel-Stadt

Immoscout24 Although these sites are generally known to be quite reliable, scams do pop up every now and then. As such, make sure you pay attention during your property search and remember, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Neighborhoods to avoid in Basel As with the rest of Switzerland, Basel is generally very safe and there is very little crime to worry about. Because of this, there are no bad neighborhoods per se and, therefore, none that are really off-limits. That said, Claramatte Park, which is popular with families, has become a draw for the city’s less savory residents; so avoid it at night to steer clear of drug deals and junkies. Generally speaking, though, choosing where to live will mainly come down to personal preference more than anything else.