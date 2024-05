Always ready for her next adventure, Singapore-born Gayatri took her first flight at 10 days old and hasn’t looked back since.

After long stints in Bangkok, Melbourne, and London, she’s now based in Hong Kong. She contributes to publications across the globe, including Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Tatler Hong Kong, and The Hotel Journal. She also runs her own content agency, The Wordsmith’s Ink, where she works with clients like Shangri-La Hotels.