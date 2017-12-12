Where to live in Lugano

Other towns to consider in Ticino Of course, the canton of Ticino is home to many other towns and villages. So, whether you are looking for a smaller, quieter place to live or want to explore more of the area, there are plenty of options. Here are a few of the top picks: Ascona – a former fishing village that features photogenic painted houses by the waterfront, rich medieval and Renaissance history, and incredible dining

– a former fishing village that features photogenic painted houses by the waterfront, rich medieval and Renaissance history, and incredible dining Morcote – boasting the title of “Switzerland’s most beautiful village,” lakeside Morcote charms with boutique-filled backstreets, photogenic painted houses, and the Parco Scherrer gardens and alfresco museum

– boasting the title of “Switzerland’s most beautiful village,” lakeside Morcote charms with boutique-filled backstreets, photogenic painted houses, and the Parco Scherrer gardens and alfresco museum Bosco Gurin – go back in time in the only German-speaking village in Ticino, which features traditional wooden Walser homes and alpine vibes – yes, you can ski here in winter! The city center of Ascona in Ticino Lavertezzo – a picture-perfect village that features a 17th-century stone bridge over the Verzasca River

– a picture-perfect village that features a 17th-century stone bridge over the Verzasca River Giornico – a tranquil village in the Levantina Valley that features the Romanesque Church St. Nicolao and 16th-century Leventina Ethnographic Museum

– a tranquil village in the Levantina Valley that features the Romanesque Church St. Nicolao and 16th-century Leventina Ethnographic Museum Mendrisiotto – technically a district, Mendrisiotto features town centers surrounded by vineyards, medieval and Baroque architecture, and incredible wining and dining options

Where to find housing in Lugano and other cities If you are searching for accommodation in Ticino from overseas, then your best bet is to go online. There are numerous websites that specialize in Swiss properties, and many of them have options in Ticino. Some of the most popular accommodation search sites are: Comparis.ch

homegate.ch

Homelike

HousingAnywhere

ImmoStreet.ch

XpatRentals You will be able to find properties to rent and buy in Lugano, Bellinzona, and Locarno on these sites. Just bear in mind that listings are almost always in Italian, so you may have to do some translating or enlist the help of an Italian-speaking friend. Of course, you can always use a property agent on the ground. While this can save you time, it can also be more expensive. Nevertheless, an agent can be useful if you are already in Ticino, have particular needs, or are looking to buy a property.

Places to avoid in Ticino Switzerland has a reputation for being one of the safest countries in the world. As such, you won’t have to worry too much about crime or your personal safety. Of course, as with anywhere, you should always watch out for petty crime. However, the canton of Ticino is particularly safe, which is perhaps due to it being less populated than other parts of Switzerland. Nevertheless, just remember to employ common sense and you will be fine.

Tips on choosing where to live in Ticino Visit a few towns and cities to get a feel for them and decide what you like and don’t like

Decide whether you want something with a little buzz (like Lugano) or something very low-key (like Bosco Gurin)

Talk to people who live in the area and ask them what they think of the different options

Figure out if you want to live somewhere that is quite remote or a town that is well-connected and offers easy traveling and commuting

If you have a job lined up, then figure out exactly where your office is and how far you want to live from it

If you are moving with a family, then you might want to live in a town that has more family-friendly amenities such as playgrounds, hospitals, schools, and museums

See if you like the housing that is available in the town or city and whether the options fit your budget

Figure out if the town or city is expat-friendly or if you will struggle with language and interactions