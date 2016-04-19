Estavayer-le-Lac This is one of those towns in Switzerland that many people rush past in their haste to reach somewhere else. But don’t make that mistake. There’s plenty to explore if you stop in this beautiful lakeside town and take a look around. Estavayer sits on the southern shore of Lake Neuchâtel, the largest lake completely within Switzerland, and has views across to the Jura mountains. You’ll find an imposing Savoyard castle that guards the bluff overlooking the lake. Within the former town walls, there are a host of atmospheric cobbled streets and squares.

Gruyères Does the name sound familiar? It should because this is where the delicious Swiss cheese comes from! But this gorgeous little gem is a whole lot more than its famous name and is seen by many as one of the prettiest towns in Switzerland. Stand in the sloping main square of Gruyères and you could be forgiven for thinking you’re on a Hollywood film set. Yes, it is that picture-perfect, complete with a brooding castle at the top of the town. This isn’t off the beaten track but despite the crowds it’s definitely worth it, especially if you arrive early. Be sure to indulge in a cheesy lunch while you’re here.

Murten It would be hard to find a more complete small town in Switzerland than Murten. Not only are the encircling walls almost intact but you can walk along the ramparts and gaze across the rooftops. Plus there’s a splendid gate with a clock tower, a main street of arcaded buildings, the obligatory cobbles and all set beside a pretty lake. What more could you want? Oh and it’s bilingual, too – known as Morat in French.

Saint-Ursanne Is this the prettiest small town in Switzerland? It’s certainly the smallest one on this list, with barely a thousand residents. However, they say good things come in small packages, and Saint-Ursanne is definitely one for the quaint-hearted. It packs a lot into a small space: alongside the usual array of medieval houses and streets are an elegant 12th-century church and cloister and chunky town gates. The location beside the River Doubs simply adds to the romance.

Porrentruy You might not find many locals who could successfully place cozy little Porrentruy on the map, but don’t let that put you off. Take a trip out to the borderlands and see for yourself. It’s tucked up in the northwestern corner of the country, almost in France, and not really on the way to anywhere. It has a very authentic air about it, with a Gallic flair to its genteel buildings and a sturdy castle. Truly an unmanicured and unhurried spot to escape the crowds.

Stein am Rhein If muralled buildings are your thing, then this little town on the German border will blow you away. Walking around the historic center, you’ll be amazed that almost every other house is decorated with elaborate frescoes or graffiti paintwork. Those that aren’t frescoed still manage to fit in with half-timbered walls or gabled roofs. It’s a popular town to walk around, but you’ll want to head to the banks of the River Rhine to find some peace.

Lenzburg Schloss Lenzburg is the type of Castle that deserves a big C. It’s a medieval medley of turrets, gates, and courtyards that could have been created by the Brothers Grimm. At its feet is the charming town center, not full of angry townspeople (as the Grimms would have had) but instead an attractive array of fine-looking buildings.

Appenzell If Disneyland had a Switzerland-themed park, then it would probably look like Appenzell. Except this is real. In the middle of the rolling green hills that make up Switzerland’s smallest canton is the tiny cantonal capital, with a population of just 6,000 people. It’s almost too pretty for its own good, with brightly painted wooden houses, narrow lanes, and inviting squares. This is about as traditional as Switzerland gets.

Willisau An archetypal town center of Switzerland has a wide main street lined with handsome buildings and topped and tailed by impressive town gates. That is Willisau to a T. At the western end is the Obertor, a chunkier version of the refined Untertor at the opposite end of the small-but-grand street. In between the two are more pretty buildings than you can shake a stick at.