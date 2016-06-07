Toggenburg Tone Trail The Toggenburg Tone Trail is the gold standard when it comes to theme trails. More than 20 interactive musical instruments scattered along this stroller-friendly trail. A view of the Swiss village of Toggenburg Your kids will be motivated to keep walking because you can usually either see or hear the next thing to kling, clank or bang. In addition, there are also a few playgrounds, lots of picnic areas and restaurants along the way. All this in the beautiful Swiss alps, with dramatic mountain peaks and rolling hills filled with wildflowers.

Engelberg Tickle Trail and Globi Treasure Hunt The Tickle Trail is an old favorite hike in Switzerland. The main attraction is a very short sensory trail around a little pond. There, you walk barefoot over surfaces like stones, sticks, bark, mud, and even cow pies. A trail marker in the Engelberg region Bring extra clothes: you will get wet! You can take a lift to reach the trail or hike there on the Globi Treasure Hunt trail, searching for treasure chests along the trail to solve a puzzle. There’s also a big playground, a trampoline, alpine slide, water play, etc. Your kids may never want to come home.

Muggestutz Dwarf Adventure Trail This trail has play stations along the way that match up with the Muggestutz storybook, which tells about the magical dwarfs that supposedly live in the area. The dramatic landscape of the Interlaken-Oberhasli region There are swings to simulate an eagle’s flight, a maze, a ladder up to a nest with a hidden treasure, a pine cone drying station, and little dwarf houses, with tables set and laundry drying as if you just missed them. It’s adorable and a fantastically beautiful hike as well.

Wirzweli Witch Trail This children’s trail near Luzern tells the story of Lizi, the ‘herb witch’, through a series of interactive and informative stations, including a flying broom zip line, pine cone toss, guessing herbs by smell, a witch’s house, etc. Mountains near Wirzweli Kids have fun spying various witch artifacts hidden it the trees, such as brooms, spiders, bats, owls and other animal statues. The trail is not suitable for strollers but is mostly downhill and not difficult, recommended for children aged four and older.

Sihlwald Forest Trail The Sihlwald ‘Walderlebnispfad‘ is a short but enjoyable loop hiking trail in Switzerland through the forest with 12 interactive stations, including a wood log xylophone, a barefoot path, an animal long jump, and raised path through a mysterious bog. Sihlwald Forest This is very close to Zurich, so it’s a good choice for a quick outing. Although it is open all year, it is particularly charming in spring when the flowers are out, or in October when the fall leaves are changing.

Flumserberg Wild Man Nature Trail Storyboards on this trail tell of a little wild man that lived in a cave at Flumserberg, who was unkind to animals and nature. After a change of heart, the wild man was allowed to return to Flumserberg every year for three days to make amends. A park bench with a view in Flumserberg Each station has an educational game or activity, like matching animals with the plants they eat or comparing your speed to various animals. At the end of the trail, there is a big play area, restaurant, and rope courses for both big and small. It’s a full day of adventure in the mountains.

Bannalp This low-key mountain area has a cute little children’s trail, with a story told on picture boards along the way, accompanied by an activity for the kids. The story tells about children searching for a magic crystal protected by dwarfs. A family hiking in Bannalp There are also little wooden dwarfs hidden along the trail. Searching for these keeps children motivated to keep walking. Next to the lake, there’s a big picnic area with lots of fire pits and play stuff for the kids.