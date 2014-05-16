Swiss cantons: a guide to Switzerland’s regions

What is a canton? Switzerland is a federal republic. One of the key parts of governance in Switzerland is the clear separation of powers, ensuring that each level of government enables and also enforces a particular set of laws. In practice, this means that the national government (the Swiss Confederation) has authority in a number of policy areas, such as the army, money, immigration, the postal service, and phone lines. The facade of the Swiss Parliament is adorned by the coats of arms of the 26 cantons Any area not clearly noted by the Swiss Federal Constitution is instead subject to local laws put in place by Switzerland’s largest regions: the cantons. In total, there are 26 Swiss cantons, all of which manage education, healthcare, law enforcement, taxes, as well as social welfare themselves. Each canton also has its’ own official language or languages; in fact, only four Swiss cantons are officially bilingual in quadrilingual Switzerland.

History of Swiss cantons A few Swiss cantons are among some of the oldest political entities in Europe as a matter of fact. The Old Swiss Confederacy came into being as more of a loose military alliance at the dawn of the 14th century when Schwyz, Unterwalden (now split into Nidwalden and Obwalden), and Uri created the union in 1291. Cantons in the Old Swiss Confederacy were effectively independent countries originally brought together to reduce military conflict between them, but it slowly grew over the centuries into a proper federation of member cantons. The Sonderbund War took place in 1847, pitting seven independently-minded Catholic cantons against the rest of the Confederacy in order to resist a growing federal government. The Confederacy prevailed after four weeks of fighting, leading to a new Swiss Federal Constitution that promised sovereignty to the cantons as long as the cantons didn’t violate the Swiss constitution or impose on the role of the federal government.

The role of the canton in Switzerland Swiss cantons are the largest levels of regions inside of Switzerland. Indeed, the cantons themselves manage many aspects of everyday life; they generally oversee everything from schools and police forces to healthcare and taxes. It’s safe to say that the canton is the government that a Swiss resident will interact with the most while living in the country. Within each canton, there is a large number of communes (around 2,300 across Switzerland, in fact). In Switzerland, a commune is equal to a city or a municipality; this is generally where the cantons watch over their programs in action. Think of it this way: cantons supervise the healthcare system or the education system and fund them by levying taxes, while the communes run the hospitals and schools directly. If you live in Switzerland, you’ll interact with your local canton (and commune) far more often than you will with the federal government.

The list of Swiss cantons The canton names below are the official names in the local language. For cantons with more than one official language, the names are listed in the same order as the languages. The 26 Swiss cantons are the following: Canton Capital Language Aargau Aarau German Appenzell Ausserrhoden Herisau German Appenzell Innerrhoden Appenzell German Basel-Landschaft Liestal German Basel-Stadt Basel German Bern/Berne Bern German, French Fribourg/Freiburg Fribourg French, German Genève Geneva French Glarus Glarus German Graubünden/Grischun/Grigioni Chur German, Romansh, Italian Jura Delémont French Luzern Lucerne German Neuchâtel Neuchâtel French Nidwalden Stans German Obwalden Sarnen German St. Gallen St. Gallen German Schaffhausen Schaffhausen German Schwyz Schwyz German Solothurn Solothurn German Thurgau Frauenfeld German Ticino Bellinzona Italian Uri Altdorf German Valais/Wallis Sion French, German Vaud Lausanne French Zug Zug German Zürich Zurich German