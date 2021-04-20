What it means to register at your address in Switzerland In short, you’ll need to register and deregister each time you relocate to and within Switzerland. You must also register every member of your household at your address, even your dog. If you want to stay longer than 90 days in Switzerland, you must first register at your address. You should take care of this within 14 days of entering Switzerland to live or work. This rule still applies if you are in a hotel or other temporary residence. Registration is also a key part of the process of becoming a legal Swiss resident. If you’ve relocated to work in Switzerland, you cannot begin your job until you have registered at your address. Expatica’s guide to Use our checklist for moving to Switzerland Read more Swiss taxes vary based on the canton and municipality where you live, so the Swiss authorities take this regulation very seriously. You could, consequently, get a hefty fine for not complying.

Registering at your address as a new arrival to Switzerland As a new arrival, you’ll complete the process in person at the residents’ registration office where you are residing. Depending on which part of Switzerland that you’re in, this office could be called the Einwohnerkontrolle, or Contrôle d’habitants, or Controllo Abitanti. On the other hand, you may need to visit your local municipality office (Gemeindehaus/Maison communale/Casa comunale). The quickest way to find the correct office for registration or deregistration is to enter your municipality into the search fields provided by the Swiss authorities online. This search function will give you a link to the website for your local resident services. In some cities, such as Zurich, you’ll visit the office that oversees your district. In that case, you can determine the correct office by your postcode. Gemeindehaus of the town of Zermatt in Switzerland Here are some important things to keep in mind for the registration process: If your registration is successful, you will receive your residence permit.

Registration can take from one hour to half a day.

In most Swiss cantons, you must register in person.

Prepare all the necessary documents in advance, whether you register online or in person.

Plan to pay CHF 100 to CHF 400 per person in registration fees. The exact cost and payment method varies by canton. Some municipalities will require cash payment upon registration. Additionally, every non-Swiss national who wishes to stay in Switzerland longer than 90 days will need to report to the municipal migration office within 14 days of their arrival. If you've relocated on a work contract, however, it is possible that your employer has taken care of this step of your move to Switzerland for you. Registration in Switzerland for non-EU/EFTA citizens For non-EU/EFTA citizens moving to Switzerland, registering at your address is an integrated part of your residence permit application. This process must be completed in person at your local municipality's residents' registration office. Non-EU/EFTA citizens with a work permit can expect to pay CHF 200 to CHF 400 per person in registration fees. Some municipalities will require a cash payment to complete the registration. On the other hand, the local authorities may send you an invoice instead. Following a successful registration, you will also receive a residence permit giving you the right to work in Switzerland, or a residence permit with no right to work. Registration for EU/EFTA citizens EU and EFTA citizens are also required to register at their address and should visit the local residents' registration office in person to do so. As an EU/EFTA national, you have a legal right to live and work in Switzerland, but you still need to register and receive a work or residence permit. You'll be issued the applicable permit when you register at your address. From 1 January 2021, UK nationals have the same registration process as non-EU/EFTA nationals.

Documents required for registering your address Firstly, it is always a good idea to give your municipality a call to confirm the necessary registration documents. Swiss municipalities might ask for specific documents depending on your country of origin and the reason for your stay. Here is a list of documents that are typically required when you register for the first time in Switzerland: Valid identification (EU/EFTA) or passport (non-EU/EFTA) of each family member

Birth certificates of children

Marriage certificate or decree absolute (if applicable)

If your documents are from a non-EU country or not in English, you most likely will need to provide certified translations

Your residential lease contract. Proof of local residence/address is required for registration. This can be a temporary accommodation address that must be valid until the issue of the final residence/work permit.

Work contract or confirmation of admission to higher education institutions

For non-EU/EFTA citizens: police record from your home country, work permit approval/ entry visa

police record from your home country, work permit approval/ entry visa Only for dependants: certificate proving competence in the local language of Level A1 at a minimum, or proof of registration in a language course with this qualification as its goal (Not applicable for nationals from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, principality of Liechtenstein and Portugal).

Moving to a new address within Switzerland Moving homes (umzug) in Switzerland is defined as a change of address within the same municipality or leaving your current municipality to move to another. Either way, you are expected to register at your new address with the municipality within 14 days of your move within Switzerland. Moving to an address within the same municipality is the most straightforward process. In that case, you can typically notify the residents’ registration office of your change of address. If you’re leaving your municipality or canton, however, you must deregister from your previous address. Of course, the registration and deregistration process varies across cantons. Some cantons will also require you to provide notice of your departure from the canton within 14 days before your move. Register and deregister online You can fulfill the registration requirements online for some cantons by using the eUmzug service. These cantons allow online address registration and deregistration: Aargau

Appenzell Ausserrhoden

Bern

Glarus

Grisons

Luzern

Schwyz

Solothurn

St. Gallen

Thurgau

Uri

Zug

Zurich You won’t be able to use the service under certain conditions. For example, you must be 18 or over to use the service and weekly residents aren’t permitted. You also cannot deregister online if you are moving abroad. Register or deregister in person If you’re not able to register or deregister online you can visit your local municipality office. You typically don’t need an appointment to complete this step. However, the process may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, you should check the municipality website to confirm the appointment protocols and the required documents. Documents typically required for address registration and deregistration when you move within Switzerland are: Immigration card

Passport (for EU/EFTA nationals, an identity card is also sufficient)

Registration confirmation

Rental agreement or other proof of residence Lastly, don’t forget that you may need to pay registration fees upfront. The municipality may require a cash payment.