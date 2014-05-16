The tax system in Switzerland The Swiss tax system can be very complicated, especially if you’re new to the country. The Swiss Federal Constitution governs taxes in Switzerland. Some taxes are set and administered by the federal government, and others are left to the individual cantons. There are four levels of Swiss tax authorities: federal, cantonal, municipal, and the church. On an international scale, taxes in Switzerland are fairly moderate, though there are considerable differences in tax rates between the various cantons and municipalities.

Federal taxes in Switzerland The federal government has complete authority over VAT, stamp duty, withholding tax, customs duties, and special consumption tax in Switzerland. It also sets base levels for other major taxes. For example, when you pay income tax or corporate tax in Switzerland, your final calculation will be made up of the federal rate plus your canton’s rate.

Cantonal and municipal taxes in Switzerland There are 26 Swiss cantons and around 2,250 municipalities, all of which have certain powers when it comes to taxes. Swiss cantons have the freedom to set their own income tax, corporate tax, and wealth tax levels. They also levy property taxes, inheritance taxes, and gift taxes. Gift taxes, however, are becoming less and less common. Municipalities are responsible for local taxes, which can include things like taxes on owning pets and motor vehicles, tickets for events, and local hospitality. Church taxes The parishes of the three national churches (Christian Catholic, Protestant, and Roman Catholic) in Switzerland levy a church tax on their members in almost all cantons. Waste taxes When it comes to waste management, Switzerland operates with a polluter pays principle. This means that residents must pay more if they choose to throw out more waste. In most cantons, bin bags are taxed. Each bin bag has a sticker on it which costs one euro. The more bin bags are collected from your residence, the higher the charge will be. Recycling, on the other hand, is non-taxable.

Taxes on goods and services (VAT) in Switzerland VAT (Mehrwertsteuer or Taxe sur la valeur ajoutée) in Switzerland is charged on goods and services. Companies with revenues of more than CHF 100,000 per year must register for VAT. You can find out if your company is liable for VAT on the Swiss government website. The standard VAT tax rate in Switzerland is 7.7%. A lower rate of 3.7% is charged for the hotel industry. Food, books, and newspapers are taxed at 2.5%, while medical, educational, and cultural services are exempt from VAT.

Who has to pay tax in Switzerland? Swiss residents and temporary residents working in Switzerland must pay income tax on their worldwide earnings. You’ll be considered a Swiss resident for tax purposes if you remain in the country for more than 90 days (or 30 days if you’re working). If the authorities do not consider you a Swiss resident, you only pay tax on your Swiss income. Tax allowances and exemptions in Switzerland Workers in Switzerland have a series of allowances they can deduct from their tax bills. How much you can claim depends on your status and where you live. For example, in 2023, married taxpayers can claim an allowance of CHF 3,600 against their federal income tax, plus CHF 6,600 for each dependent child under the age of 18. Further allowances vary between cantons. For example, residents of Zurich will receive an allowance of CHF 9,000 for each dependent minor child, while Geneva had a higher maximum deduction of CHF 13,000. When filling out a tax return, you’ll also be able to deduct employment expenses such as commuting costs and costs of meals at your place of work. Further deductions may be available for costs such as alimony, charity contributions, daycare, and medical expenses.

Swiss tax system for foreigners One of the biggest concerns for expats living and working abroad is the danger of being liable for taxes in both their new country and their home country. In order to help expats avoid double taxation, Switzerland has double tax treaties with more than 80 countries. These include Australia, Iceland, Hong Kong, the United States, and the United Kingdom. British, American, and Canadian expats in Switzerland can read about filing your taxes while living abroad for more information on how to ensure they follow their home country’s tax rules. If you’re a UK national, you can learn about the QROPS scheme for transferring UK pensions when moving abroad. Automatic exchange of information Switzerland is one of more than 100 countries that has signed up for the automatic exchange of information (AEOI) system, which aims to prevent cross-border tax evasion. In 2022, the Swiss government shared details of more than 3.4 million bank accounts with 101 partner countries. In return, it received details held by Swiss citizens in 74 partner countries.

Income tax in Switzerland Income tax in Switzerland is levied by both the federal government and your canton. This means that your tax calculation in Switzerland is a combination of the rate set by the government and the rate in your local area. Swiss tax laws consider families to be one unit for tax purposes. If you’re married, you’ll need to fill out a joint tax return and your calculation will be based on the combined income of both you and your partner. If you have a child under the age of 18 who is in employment, this too must be declared in your tax return. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about income tax in Switzerland Read more Tax scales vary depending on your relationship status and whether you have children. For example, a single taxpayer must pay 11.5% federal tax when they earn more than CHF 769,700 but married people and single parents won’t pay this tax rate unless they earn more than CHF 912,600. The easiest way to find out your tax liability is by using the Swiss government’s federal and cantonal online tax calculators. How to file your income tax return in Switzerland Swiss citizens, people married to Swiss citizens, and foreigners with permanent residence all need to file an annual tax return. You’ll also need to fill in a tax return if you conduct freelance work, work for a foreign company, or – in some cantons – own real estate in Switzerland. Individual cantons administer their own tax returns – the Swiss government’s website provides links for each canton. The tax year in Switzerland corresponds with the calendar year. In most cantons, you need to file your tax return three months later, by 31 March. The majority of cantons allow one free extension. You may be able to pay for a further extension if necessary. Self-employed income tax in Switzerland If you set up a business in Switzerland, you’ll need to submit a tax return as a self-employed worker. You will be charged on your business income and personal wealth.

Tax on property and wealth in Switzerland Property tax (land tax/real estate tax) Property tax, also known as land tax or real estate tax, is a cantonal tax on land and buildings. This is payable by the registered owners or users of the property in the land register. Property tax is calculated on the full taxable value of the property. It doesn’t take any related debts or mortgages into account. Properties are taxed at their location, regardless of where the owner lives. Not all cantons charge a property tax, but it’s commonly levied in tourist resorts and areas with high numbers of second homes. Property tax rates generally range from 0.2% to 0.3% of the property’s estimated value. Tax on rental value Property owners must also pay income tax on a property’s perceived rental value. This is the amount you would receive if you rented out the property. Rental value is generally based on 60–70% of market rent. You can deduct mortgage interest payments and maintenance costs from your taxable income. Wealth tax Expats who own property or other assets in Switzerland may also need to pay wealth tax. Anyone who owns an apartment or house must declare it as an asset in their tax return. Wealth tax is based on your net wealth, but proven debts (such as mortgages) can be offset against it. Wealth tax varies between cantons, with maximum rates varying from around 0.13% to 1.1%. Tax on shares Dividends from shares and ETFs are not tax-deductible. However, gains achieved through buying and selling shares are tax-deductible, as long as you’re not a professional securities dealer. You can offset any debt you have against your savings. Withholding tax Federal withholding tax is levied at 35% on some forms of income, most notably dividend payments and interest on bank loans and bonds. Lottery and gambling prizes, payments by life insurance and private pension funds are also deducted by the state, although the rate differs by canton and is lower than 35%. Stamp duties Stamp duties are federal taxes levied on some commercial transactions. The name is an anachronism and dates back to the time when such taxes were administered with physical stamps. Stamp duties include issue tax, which is levied on the issue of securities such as shares and bonds, and transfer tax, which is charged to stockbrokers and holding companies when they trade securities.

Inheritance tax in Switzerland Expats living in Switzerland can choose whether Swiss inheritance tax law or the laws of their home country should apply in the event of their death. To avoid double taxation, Switzerland has inheritance tax agreements with the United States and several European countries. If someone dies without leaving a will, Swiss laws will apply by default. Swiss inheritance law includes forced heirship rules, which means that some relatives cannot be disinherited even through a last will and testament. This applies in all Swiss cantons excepts Obwalden and Schwyz. Expatica’s guide to Learn how inheritance tax works in Switzerland Read more Rates of inheritance tax vary between cantons. Some share inheritance tax responsibilities with municipalities, while some levy taxes for all residents. The rate will also differ depending on the relationship between the deceased – the further away you are related, the higher your tax will be.

Company taxes in Switzerland Any company with a registered office in Switzerland is liable for Swiss tax, while foreign companies abroad are liable for limited taxation if they hold real estate in Switzerland. Switzerland is a logistical hub with competitive tax rates, making it an attractive country to run a business in. Switzerland is an attractive destination for foreign business owners and investors, thanks to its low tax rates. The federal Swiss corporate tax rate is a flat rate of 8.5%, but additional cantonal and municipal rates can vary considerably. The maximum corporate tax rate including all federal, cantonal, and communal taxes is between 11.9% and 21.0%. However, a range of allowances and deductions means you’ll usually pay much less.

Tax avoidance and evasion in Switzerland Switzerland has long been described as a tax haven. In fact, Switzerland was ranked as the second worst global facilitator for tax allowance in 2022. However, recent years have seen changes in the tax system. In 2019, Switzerland voted in a corporate tax reform which meant that the same tax rules would apply to all companies. This also meant the abolition of tax privileges that certain types of companies, including multinationals, formerly enjoyed. The country also reduced its financial secrecy by 17% in 2022.

Import and export taxes in Switzerland All consignments coming from outside of Switzerland are liable for Value Added Tax (VAT) and customs duty, which are taxed by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS). The only exceptions to this rule are duties less than CHF 5, which will not be charged. If you’re waiting on a gift from abroad, you’ll be pleased to hear that gifts are exempt from tax, so long as: Both the sender and the receiver in Switzerland are private individuals

The item has been declared as a gift

The gift does not go over 100 CHF (excluding shipping)

There is no alcohol or tobacco in the gift As for export, no customs duty or VAT is charged. You may, however, have to pay taxes in the country of destination.