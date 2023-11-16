Country Flag

Accountants and Tax Preparation

Need help with your taxes and accounts in Switzerland? Take the stress out of your move with our directory of expat-friendly accountants and tax advisors in Switzerland:

Featured

TaXperts

TaXperts are a Swiss-based firm offering tax advisory services for internationals, locals, and cross-border workers. They also assist businesses employing workers from abroad. Their tailored service covers all aspects of taxes for expats, including US tax returns. Let TaXperts handle all your Swiss tax matters.
Featured

Taxolution Advisory

Taxolution Advisory specializes in expat tax services in Switzerland. They offer fast, reliable, and straightforward tax solutions for individuals and small businesses. They work cloud-based with advanced tax software. Get on top of your taxes in Switzerland with the experts at Taxolution Advisory.
Featured

Cash App Taxes

Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier.
Featured

ExpatTax Switzerland

ExpatTax Switzerland is a tax consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of experts can help you find the right tax solutions, whether you’re an individual or a company. So, make sure you’re in control of your taxes by talking to the professionals at ExpatTax Switzerland.

Other listings of Accountants and Tax Preparation

Bright!Tax

Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.

Perréard de Boccard

Perréard de Boccard is an international law firm with offices in Geneva and Zürich. Their experienced team offers English-speaking legal guidance, specializing in commercial, banking, and real estate law among others. Whatever you’re legal needs in Switzerland, Perréard de Boccard can assist you.

Key Investment

Key Investment is a financial consultancy based in Switzerland. They offer HR departments and international employees help to navigate the Swiss insurance, banking, and tax systems. So, for English-speaking financial advice, speak to the professionals at Key Investment.

AIT Services

AIT Services is an international tax consulting firm based in Switzerland. Their expat-tailored service provides help and guidance for US citizens living abroad filing their income tax returns. So, take the hassle out of your tax returns with the professionals at AIT Services.

Taxes for Expats

Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.

