Featured TaXperts TaXperts are a Swiss-based firm offering tax advisory services for internationals, locals, and cross-border workers. They also assist businesses employing workers from abroad. Their tailored service covers all aspects of taxes for expats, including US tax returns. Let TaXperts handle all your Swiss tax matters. Visit website

Featured Taxolution Advisory Taxolution Advisory specializes in expat tax services in Switzerland. They offer fast, reliable, and straightforward tax solutions for individuals and small businesses. They work cloud-based with advanced tax software. Get on top of your taxes in Switzerland with the experts at Taxolution Advisory. Visit website

Featured Cash App Taxes Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier. Visit website

Featured ExpatTax Switzerland ExpatTax Switzerland is a tax consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of experts can help you find the right tax solutions, whether you’re an individual or a company. So, make sure you’re in control of your taxes by talking to the professionals at ExpatTax Switzerland. Visit website