Looking for a new job in Switzerland? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Approach People Recruitment is a leading international recruiter focusing on the European job market. Since 2000, they’ve provided specialized and multilingual recruitment advice tailored to individuals moving into foreign markets. Operating across Europe, this expat-friendly recruiter offers support and services in several countries.
SwissDev Jobs is an online job portal operating in Switzerland. They specialize in the Swiss IT sector, including software developers, product managers, UX designers and more. So, if you’re looking to land your dream role, check out the offer on SwissDev Jobs today.
Swisslinx is a recruitment agency operating in Switzerland. Their experienced team of recruitment experts can help place skilled professionals at all levels across a number of sectors. From finance to pharmaceuticals, Swisslinx can help you find your dream job.
Manpower Switzerland is a globally-focused recruitment agency. They offer full-service recruitment solutions for job seekers and employers, including employment listings, CV advice, and temporary work placements. Take advantage of Manpower’s dedicated team of professionals and find the right opportunity for you.
Adecco is an international recruitment agency operating in over 60 countries worldwide. With 500 branches around the globe, they provide advice, guidance, and recruitment services. So, whether you’re an employee searching for your dream job or an employer looking for your next team member, Adecco can help.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in secretarial and PA roles. Their expert team provides career advice and support for a range of global positions. Whether you’re a graduate or an experienced executive assistant, find your next role with Tiger Recruitment.
