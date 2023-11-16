Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Choose a Swiss insurance company from our directory.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Comparis is an independent Swiss insurance comparison platform. Their tools allow you to compare and calculate premiums on all kinds of insurance and financial products. Whether you’re looking for health insurance, a loan, or car insurance, make an informed decision with Comparis.
My Swiss Insurance specializes in insurance for expats and diplomats living in Switzerland. With over 17 years of experience, they are well-placed to advise expats, no matter the length of their stay. Whatever your insurance needs, explore your expat-friendly options with My Swiss Insurance.
Smile is a Swiss insurance company providing a variety of coverage options. Their products include health insurance, life insurance, home insurance, and more. You can view and manage your policies on a handy, streamlined app. Visit Smile and get to grips with your insurance.
ELVIA is a Swiss insurance company from insurance giants Allianz. Their wide insurance offering gives peace of mind, no matter what you need covered. They offer tailored insurance plans for travel, vehicles, household, and more. Contact ELVIA to build your ideal policy.
Die Mobiliar (la Mobilière, la Mobiliare) is a comprehensive insurance company based in Switzerland. They offer a range of policies including home insurance, legal insurance, and cyber insurance. Whatever you need to protect, Die Mobiliar has coverage to fit your situation.
Baloise Insurance offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks, and they provide specific premiums for customers under 30. Protect your home and more with Baloise Insurance.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Expat-Savvy is an insurance advisor operating in Switzerland. Their professional team of experts can help you find the right insurance for you and your family. So, whether you’re looking for health coverage or personal liability insurance, see how the team at Expat-Savvy can help.
Helvetia Insurance is an insurance provider operating in Switzerland. Their English-speaking service has a range of insurance products, including travel, car, household contents, and private liability coverage. So, give yourself and your family the cover you need with Helvetia Insurance.
The Swiss Re Group is a leading provider of reinsurance, insurance, and insurance-based risk transfer. They provide a variety of insurance products, including property and life coverage. So, whatever your needs, speak to the experts at The Swiss Re Group.
Zurich Insurance Group is an international insurance provider operating in Switzerland. They have a range of insurance products, including life, property, home coverage, and more. So, give yourself peace of mind and get the insurance cover you need with Zurich Insurance Group.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets