Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in Switzerland check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:
Overeaters Anonymous is a community for people with an unhealthy relationship with food or their body image. They have meetings in several countries across the globe, and you can usually find an English-speaking community. Visit OA online to take a self-assessment quiz and find a meeting near you.
It’s Complicated is an online search tool to find in-person and online therapists. With filters for location, approach, language, gender, identity, and more, you’re sure to find a therapist to fit your situation. Take the stress out of finding a mental health professional with It’s Complicated.
Therapy Route is an online directory of mental health professionals worldwide. On their website, you can find details of support services, counselors, psychiatrists, and more. Search Therapy Route to find a mental health professional to help you on your journey.
Befrienders Worldwide is an online network helping people connect with helplines aimed at suicide prevention. Their network of over 300 support centers in 32 countries can provide locally-sensitive guidance and support. Befrienders Worldwide is led through volunteer action.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
The International Therapist Directory is an online resource for expat-friendly therapists. The platform’s catalog of therapists specializes in helping expat populations with the unique stresses of life abroad. If you’re seeking mental health services, check out the International Therapist Directory.
BetterHelp is a global e-counseling platform operating throughout the world. With an aim to make counseling accessible and affordable for all, the platform connects people with accredited and experienced mental health professionals. Wherever you are, BetterHelp can provide support.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a support community for those affected by alcoholism. Through English-speaking meetings and programs, individuals offer guidance and support for others in the fellowship. If you’re affected by alcoholism, contact Alcoholics Anonymous and see how they can help.
Youth Compass is a mentoring and counseling service for expat teenagers and young adults. Working with internationally mobile young people, the service provides a community, events, and programs for Third Culture Kids. If you’re looking for some guidance, contact Youth Compass.
Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.
Only1life is a divorce consultancy operating in Germany and Switzerland. Their discreet, English-speaking service helps with all phases of the separation process. They offer legal, financial and psychological help and guidance through their network of 30 partners. So, make your separation easier with Only1life.
