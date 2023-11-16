Featured Laudius Laudius is a Swiss online platform offering over 120 distance learning courses. Their programs include languages, science, and business-related studies, as well as useful skills such as time management, sales, and pet care. Discover flexible, independent distance learning with Laudius. Visit website

Featured Lingoda Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home. Visit website

Featured Coursera Coursera is an online learning platform for individuals and organizations who want to learn new job-relevant skills. They partner with over 275 leading universities and companies to offer flexible, affordable courses. From hands-on projects to certificates and degree programs, start your learning journey today with Coursera. Visit website