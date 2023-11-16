Country Flag

Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in Switzerland:

Homelike

Homelike is an online rental agency. Whether you're looking for temporary business travel accommodation or you're a landlord interested in renting out your property, Homelike can help. Speak to our team of experts and see how Homelike can help meet your property needs.
Airbnb

Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're moving to Abu Dhabi or Aberdeen, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you.
All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

homegate.ch

homegate.ch is an online property portal operating in Switzerland. The site offers a range of property services, from rental listings to online mortgages. They also offer the latest news and views on the Swiss housing market. So, if you’re moving to Switzerland, check out homegate.ch.

Colocappart

Colocappart is an online property portal operating across Switzerland. Their easy-to-use site connects tenants, landlords and those looking for a room. So, whether you’re moving to central Geneva or rent a room in a rural chalet, Colocappart can help you find your new home.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.

SilverDoor Apartments

SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.

