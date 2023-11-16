Country Flag

Are you looking for legal advice in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly business lawyers in Switzerland and get the right advice for your company:

Wisler Legal

Wisler Legal is a Swiss law firm providing German and English services. From their offices in Zurich, they provide expat-friendly advice on a range of legal matters, including Swiss immigration and residence, inheritance, and real estate. So, whatever your legal needs in Switzerland, Wisler Legal offer guidance and support.
Perréard de Boccard

Perréard de Boccard is an international law firm with offices in Geneva and Zürich. Their experienced team offers English-speaking legal guidance, specializing in commercial, banking, and real estate law among others. Whatever you’re legal needs in Switzerland, Perréard de Boccard can assist you.

