École Nouvelle de la Suisse Romande ENSR is a co-educational private school and limited, not-for-profit organisation. Founded in 1906, this renowned institution welcomes over 600 students. The school provides a spectacular setting and innovative international education. ENSR is in Lausanne, and enjoys a privileged position in the center of Europe.

British School of Geneva The British School of Geneva is a private international school offering the English National Curriculum. They welcome students of all nationalities from Reception-age to A-levels. The school prides itself on its small size and favorable fees for Geneva, so visit their website to arrange a visit.

Copperfield Copperfield is a leading international school in Verbier. High in the Swiss Alps, the school provides a rigorous and inspiring education for students aged 3–18, following IB, IGCSE, and A-Level programs. For a safe, active, and creative environment in and out of the classroom, choose Copperfield.

Inter-Community School Zurich The Inter-Community School Zurich is an international school in Zurich. For children from 18 months to 18 years, it's the only school in Zurich to offer all three IB programs. It offers the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma programs. For a leading education, consider the Inter-Community School Zurich.

International School Zurich North International School Zurich North is an international school in the city's Wallisellen neighborhood. The school offers the IB Primary Years, IGCSE, and A-Level programs to children from 3 to 18 years. For a leading international education in Zurich, consider the International School Zurich North.