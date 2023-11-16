If you’re looking for a secondary school in Switzerland for your expat kids, search our directory to find a list of schools where your children will learn, grow and be challenged.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
St. George’s International School is an independent day and boarding school located in Montreux. The school offers a global education for children from 18 months to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. So, for a multilingual, inquiry-based curriculum choose St. George’s International School.
International School of Berne is an IB World School located in Muri bei Bern. The school offers all three IB programs – Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma – for students from 3 to 18 years. The expansive educational offer has a strong focus on sports and the arts.
Collège Champittet is an international boarding school with two campuses: Lausanne and Nyon. The school offers a global curriculum for students from 3 to 18 years. This includes the Swiss Maturité, French Baccalaureate, and IB Diploma. Collège Champittet offers full and week-only boarding from 11 years.
La Côte International School is an international school in Aubonne, near Lausanne. The school offers the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs alongside the IGCSE qualification. For children from 2 to 18 years, La Côte International School offers a leading bilingual French-English education.
Brilliantmont International School is an international boarding school in the center of Lausanne. Students from 13 to 18 years follow a global curriculum that offers SAT, IGCSE, and A-Level programs. The family-owned school also offers day schooling at their impressive campus.
TASIS (The American School in Switzerland) is an international school in Montagnola. The school follows an American curriculum for students from Pre-K to 12th grade, including the IB Diploma for older students. So, for American education in a beautiful mountain setting, choose TASIS.
Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is an international boarding school located in Villars-sur-Ollon. The school offers full boarding education for students from 11 to 18 years, following a global curriculum including the IGCSE, IB Diploma, SAT and French Baccalaureate. For an unforgettable education choose Collège Alpin Beau Soleil.
Obersee Bilingual School is an international school in Pfäffikon. The school provides a complete German-English, from childcare through to pre-university studies. The school offers the IB Diploma program for older students. So, for completely bilingual education, consider Obersee Bilingual School.
The International School of Basel is an IB World School with three campuses Basel’s southern neighborhoods. For children from 3 to 18 years, the school offers all three IB programs: Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma. For truly global education, consider the International School of Basel.
Academia is an international school with locations in Basel and Zurich. Part of the academia network, the schools offer an international education for students from 4 to 18 years. The curriculum culminates in the A-Level program. For an innovative global education, choose Academia.
Terra Nova Bilingual School is an international school in Küsnacht. The school is firmly anchored in the Swiss educational landscape, offering German and English tuition to children from 3 years. So, for a bilingual education near the shores of Zürichsee, chose Terra Nova.
Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles is an international boarding and day school located in Porrentruy. Children from 8 to 18 years follow an international curriculum, including the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs. So, for a world-class education in spectacular surroundings, consider Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles.
Collège du Léman is an international school in Geneva. Offering both day and boarding education, the school runs an international curriculum including IGSCE, IB Diploma, and High School Diploma programs. For an international education in Geneva, choose Collège du Léman.
SIS Swiss International School is an international network of bilingual schools providing English and German education. At their eight Swiss locations, they offer the IB Diploma program ensuring students are ready for university. For an international education, consider the SIS International School.
