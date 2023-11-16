If you’re planning to send your children to boarding school in your new country but don’t know where to look, use our directory to find boarding schools in Switzerland where your expat kids will thrive.
Le Rosey is an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1880, the school has been providing a rich, varied education for students aged 8–18 leading to the IB Diploma or French Baccalaureate. As well as the chateau campus, Le Rosey also has a winter campus near Gstaad.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
St. George’s International School is an independent day and boarding school located in Montreux. The school offers a global education for children from 18 months to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. So, for a multilingual, inquiry-based curriculum choose St. George’s International School.
Collège Champittet is an international boarding school with two campuses: Lausanne and Nyon. The school offers a global curriculum for students from 3 to 18 years. This includes the Swiss Maturité, French Baccalaureate, and IB Diploma. Collège Champittet offers full and week-only boarding from 11 years.
Brilliantmont International School is an international boarding school in the center of Lausanne. Students from 13 to 18 years follow a global curriculum that offers SAT, IGCSE, and A-Level programs. The family-owned school also offers day schooling at their impressive campus.
Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is an international boarding school located in Villars-sur-Ollon. The school offers full boarding education for students from 11 to 18 years, following a global curriculum including the IGCSE, IB Diploma, SAT and French Baccalaureate. For an unforgettable education choose Collège Alpin Beau Soleil.
Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles is an international boarding and day school located in Porrentruy. Children from 8 to 18 years follow an international curriculum, including the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs. So, for a world-class education in spectacular surroundings, consider Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles.
Collège du Léman is an international school in Geneva. Offering both day and boarding education, the school runs an international curriculum including IGSCE, IB Diploma, and High School Diploma programs. For an international education in Geneva, choose Collège du Léman.
